Michigan running back gets bad injury news
The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State vs. Michigan: ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of The Game in 2022
Ohio State and Michigan, ranked Nos. 2 and 3 in the College Football Playoff standings (respectively), renew their long-standing rivalry at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines broke an 8-game losing streak against the Buckeyes last year en route to the B1G Championship and their first-ever playoff berth. But the Buckeyes will be out for revenge and will look to take the next step toward a 3rd playoff bid in 4 seasons.
College Football Fans Calling For 1 Head Coach To Be Fired
The West Virginia Mountaineers notched a 48-31 loss to the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, moving their record to 4-7 on the season. This loss confirms the third losing season for head coach Neal Brown since he took over the Mountaineers program in 2019. West Virginia fans are...
SEC Program's Home Crowd After Halftime Is Embarrassing
The Texas A&M Aggies' 2022 season has been an overwhelming embarrassment. That embarrassment continued in a big way on Saturday afternoon. After notching just a 10-3 halftime lead over UMass in College Station, the crowd at Kyle Field almost completely cleared out of the stadium. The SEC program had almost...
Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
Iowa Bowl Projections: Hawkeyes knocking on the door of Big Ten West title, SEC opponent in bowl game?
Iowa is one game away from winning the Big Ten West title. It's crazy to think that just a month ago, we were talking about the Hawkeyes on the verge of not being bowl eligible, and now Iowa sits at 7-4 with one more regular season game against Nebraska between it and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game.
Upset Alert: College Football Playoff Team In Serious Danger
Don't look now but the third-ranked team in the country could on upset alert at home. Down 17-10 with a banged up Blake Corum, the Michigan Wolverines find themselves locked in a battle with unranked Illinois in the Big House. Chase Brown has carried the day for the Fighting Illini,...
Four-star receiver announces decommitment from Penn State
While Penn State may be racking up wins on the field in November, this weekend saw the Nittany Lions take a loss on the recruiting trail. At least, a temporary loss. Wide receiver Ejani Shakir announced his decommitment from Penn State’s Class of 2023 on Sunday and has reopened his recruiting process as we begin to approach the early signing period. “First, I would like to thank Penn State, Coach Franklin, Coach Stubbs, and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing university,” Shakir said in a statement shared on his Twitter account...
Lee Corso Calling For Major College Football Upset Today
On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his return to ESPN's College GameDay. Corso missed the past few shows as he dealt with what ESPN simply called "health issues." Thankfully, he was feeling well enough to get back on the show this morning. He wasted no time...
Rutgers falls to Penn State: Did you notice...
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers completed its home slate today in a game that was marred by mistakes leading to thoughts of what could have been. The end result was a 55-10 Penn State victory that eliminated Rutgers from bowl contention as its record now stands at 4-7. In the midst of this loss, did you notice…
Michigan player absolutely blasts the SEC
The SEC has been widely considered the best and most dominant conference across college football for quite a long time with five of the past seven national champions coming from the SEC, with the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers winning the past three College Football Playoff titles. But according to one Michigan Read more... The post Michigan player absolutely blasts the SEC appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
A Look At Tennessee's Latest Bowl Projections Following Road Loss to South Carolina
Tennessee saw its playoff host vanquished last night, as the Vols had no answer for South Carolina's offense. The Gamecocks hammered Tennessee 62-38 on Saturday night. Now, with one game left, Tennessee still has a chance to get its first ten-win season since 2003 and earn a solid bowl bid. ...
Second-year Alabama CB Khyree Jackson suspended, Nick Saban says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson hasn’t played the last two weeks. After appearing in the first nine games of the 2022 season, including a start at Texas in Week 2, Jackson did not travel to Ole Miss and was not spotted on the sidelined against Austin Peay.
No. 3 Texas’ stunning loss headlines historically bad day for ranked teams
The first stretch of the season for women’s basketball is supposed to be the easiest for ranked teams. So far this season, that has not been the case for the Texas Longhorns and the other current members of the top-25 teams in the nation. According to Alexa Philippou of...
Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN's Lee Corso Decision Today
On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his long-awaited return to ESPN's College GameDay. The 87-year-old is in Bozeman, Montana with the rest of the crew for Saturday's featured game between the 7-3 Montana Grizzlies and 9-1 Montana State Bobcats. There's only one problem - it's freezing....
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson
If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
Wisconsin waiting for answers from NCAA on Nick Herbig's targeting penalty
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin football program has filed an appeal asking the NCAA to review the targeting call that could sideline outside linebacker Nick Herbig for the first half of the regular-season finale against Minnesota. Herbig, one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten...
ESPN Computer Predicts 4 College Football Playoff Teams
One week in the regular season remains. Who's going to wind up in the College Football Playoff?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its projections. The Football Power Index has predicted the following four teams to make the College Football Playoff field. Georgia. Ohio State. TCU. Clemson.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 13
South Carolina managed one of this season's biggest upsetsas the Gamecocks shattered Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes with a 63-38 win over the fifth-ranked Volunteers. The top four teams in this week's playoff rankings all went to the brink, but Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all survived near upsets entering the Week 13 AP Top 25 Poll.
WR Ejani Shakir decommits from Penn State
Long-time Penn State commit Ejani Shakir is back on the market after the Atco (N.J.) Winslow receiver announced he decommitted. "First, I would like to thank Penn State, coach [James] Franklin, coach [Taylor Stubblefield] and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing University," Shakir tweeted Sunday night. "I want to thank the Penn State fans for all the love and support throughout my recruitment process. With that being said, I will be decommitting from Penn State University."
