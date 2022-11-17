ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Michigan running back gets bad injury news

The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State vs. Michigan: ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of The Game in 2022

Ohio State and Michigan, ranked Nos. 2 and 3 in the College Football Playoff standings (respectively), renew their long-standing rivalry at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines broke an 8-game losing streak against the Buckeyes last year en route to the B1G Championship and their first-ever playoff berth. But the Buckeyes will be out for revenge and will look to take the next step toward a 3rd playoff bid in 4 seasons.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

SEC Program's Home Crowd After Halftime Is Embarrassing

The Texas A&M Aggies' 2022 season has been an overwhelming embarrassment. That embarrassment continued in a big way on Saturday afternoon. After notching just a 10-3 halftime lead over UMass in College Station, the crowd at Kyle Field almost completely cleared out of the stadium. The SEC program had almost...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star receiver announces decommitment from Penn State

While Penn State may be racking up wins on the field in November, this weekend saw the Nittany Lions take a loss on the recruiting trail. At least, a temporary loss. Wide receiver Ejani Shakir announced his decommitment from Penn State’s Class of 2023 on Sunday and has reopened his recruiting process as we begin to approach the early signing period. “First, I would like to thank Penn State, Coach Franklin, Coach Stubbs, and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing university,” Shakir said in a statement shared on his Twitter account...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Lee Corso Calling For Major College Football Upset Today

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his return to ESPN's College GameDay. Corso missed the past few shows as he dealt with what ESPN simply called "health issues." Thankfully, he was feeling well enough to get back on the show this morning. He wasted no time...
247Sports

Rutgers falls to Penn State: Did you notice...

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers completed its home slate today in a game that was marred by mistakes leading to thoughts of what could have been. The end result was a 55-10 Penn State victory that eliminated Rutgers from bowl contention as its record now stands at 4-7. In the midst of this loss, did you notice…
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Comeback

Michigan player absolutely blasts the SEC

The SEC has been widely considered the best and most dominant conference across college football for quite a long time with five of the past seven national champions coming from the SEC, with the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers winning the past three College Football Playoff titles. But according to one Michigan Read more... The post Michigan player absolutely blasts the SEC appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN's Lee Corso Decision Today

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his long-awaited return to ESPN's College GameDay. The 87-year-old is in Bozeman, Montana with the rest of the crew for Saturday's featured game between the 7-3 Montana Grizzlies and 9-1 Montana State Bobcats. There's only one problem - it's freezing....
BOZEMAN, MT
247Sports

Beamer must move quickly post Clemson

If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts 4 College Football Playoff Teams

One week in the regular season remains. Who's going to wind up in the College Football Playoff?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its projections. The Football Power Index has predicted the following four teams to make the College Football Playoff field. Georgia. Ohio State. TCU. Clemson.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 13

South Carolina managed one of this season's biggest upsetsas the Gamecocks shattered Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes with a 63-38 win over the fifth-ranked Volunteers. The top four teams in this week's playoff rankings all went to the brink, but Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all survived near upsets entering the Week 13 AP Top 25 Poll.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

WR Ejani Shakir decommits from Penn State

Long-time Penn State commit Ejani Shakir is back on the market after the Atco (N.J.) Winslow receiver announced he decommitted. "First, I would like to thank Penn State, coach [James] Franklin, coach [Taylor Stubblefield] and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing University," Shakir tweeted Sunday night. "I want to thank the Penn State fans for all the love and support throughout my recruitment process. With that being said, I will be decommitting from Penn State University."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

