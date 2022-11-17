Read full article on original website
'Cold & callous:' Federal lawsuit filed against Hamilton Co. DA Wamp for Budgetel eviction
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A federal lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Budgetel resident against Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. The federal lawsuit is being filed by attorney Robin Flores on behalf of Charles Burkhalter, a disabled Vietnam veteran. The lawsuit says Burkhalter began renting at the...
Update: Hearing postponed, Budgetel residents to wait until next week to learn fate
A judge on Monday postponed a hearing for this case until December 5th. That's after many former Budgetel tenants showed up to court, hoping their voices would be heard. Later on Monday, we caught up with some of them, who are living at a Super 8 motel for the next 2 weeks.
Can Hamilton County 3rd graders pass a required reading test? UTC students aim to help
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Under a new state law third graders in Tennessee are now required to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back. As the state's new literacy retention rate continues to work its way into classrooms, we're asking how tutors aim to help students overcome this new challenge.
Escaped Monroe County inmate worker in custody, says sheriff's office
Monroe County, Tenn. — An escaped inmate worker from Monroe County has been successfully captured says the Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones. The sheriff says Ricky Lynn Burnette was captured Saturday morning in Knox County, Tennessee. He continues to say that local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies were...
Chase of wanted felon in Chattanooga ends with patrol vehicle, 2 others damaged, arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A chase of a wanted felon in Chattanooga Sunday night ended with the suspect in custody, an officer hurt, and 3 vehicles damaged, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened a little after 5:30 p.m., when an officer noticed the vehicle of a wanted suspect, 28-year-old...
THP encourages child safety with car seat check event at Bass Pro Shop in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, TN. — With the return of the holiday season, Tennessee State Troopers are encouraging people to keep their children safe while driving and to know the laws when it comes to car seats. Tennessee and Georgia Highway Patrol Officers worked together in a car seat check event. The...
Crash in Polk County, Tenn. kills 81-year-old Florida man, injures 2 from Benton Sunday
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash in Polk County Sunday night killed an 81-year-old man from Florida and injured two people from Benton, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened at about 6 p.m. Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 411 and Bowater Road. The...
"This is really happening:" Budgetel evictees can't go back to claim left behind property
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — It has been four days since Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp shut down the Budgetel Inn. One couple tells us they didn't lose just their home, but so much more. We lost everything. Tisha Morgan tells us. Robert and Tisha Morgan have been struggling...
Tennessee duck hunters greeted by low water
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee's duck season opens on Friday (Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 5 through Jan. 31). However the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is warning hunters to be prepared for dry conditions and lack of water on some TWRA wildlife management areas. On some managed areas TWRA can use pumps to add water to hunting areas. However rainfall is critical for filling some areas that have been planted to attract waterfowl.
Humidifier causes house fire in Dallas Bay Saturday night, says fire chief
Hamilton County, Tenn. — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Hamilton County Saturday night according to the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department. Crews responded to a residential fire in the 65-hundred block of Harbor View Drive. Our crew at the scene captured photos of the Dallas...
Early morning house fire destroys Decatur home
DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Decatur Fire Department says no one was at the home and no one was hurt while the fire blazed. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. They say the Decatur Police Department is handling the investigation. EARLIER: The Decatur Fire Department...
Two people dead after house fire in Bledsoe County Friday night
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Dunlap Volunteer firefighters were requested for mutual aid for a structure fire on Brockdell Mountain in Bledsoe County. Officials say the home was occupied with victims inside and an all-county response was requested along with several departments outside of Bledsoe County. Rescue attempts...
Friends, family and the community gather to celebrate Leslie Jordan's life
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hundreds gathered in remembrance of one of Chattanooga's most beloved sons, Leslie Jordan. Doors opened for the event at 4 PM on Sunday and it all started just one hour later at 5 at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. The celebration included singing, music, comedy...
Sideline Wrap-up: Baylor advances to state title game, McCallie's run of titles ends
NASHVILLE, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Baylor advances to state title game, McCallie's run of titles ends. Baylor defeated Brentwood Academy on the road to advance to the Blue Cross Bowl on Thursday, December 1 at Finley Staidum. It was a hard fought back and forth game that came down...
