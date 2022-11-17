ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Escaped Monroe County inmate worker in custody, says sheriff's office

Monroe County, Tenn. — An escaped inmate worker from Monroe County has been successfully captured says the Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones. The sheriff says Ricky Lynn Burnette was captured Saturday morning in Knox County, Tennessee. He continues to say that local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies were...
Tennessee duck hunters greeted by low water

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee's duck season opens on Friday (Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 5 through Jan. 31). However the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is warning hunters to be prepared for dry conditions and lack of water on some TWRA wildlife management areas. On some managed areas TWRA can use pumps to add water to hunting areas. However rainfall is critical for filling some areas that have been planted to attract waterfowl.
Early morning house fire destroys Decatur home

DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Decatur Fire Department says no one was at the home and no one was hurt while the fire blazed. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. They say the Decatur Police Department is handling the investigation. EARLIER: The Decatur Fire Department...
Two people dead after house fire in Bledsoe County Friday night

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Dunlap Volunteer firefighters were requested for mutual aid for a structure fire on Brockdell Mountain in Bledsoe County. Officials say the home was occupied with victims inside and an all-county response was requested along with several departments outside of Bledsoe County. Rescue attempts...
