Buffalo, NY

Bills vs. Browns will be moved to Detroit

By Zach Jones
 4 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Bills have announced that the Bills vs Cleveland Browns matchup this Sunday will be moved from Buffalo to Ford Field in Detroit due to snowfall that is expected in the next two days.

It was first reported by Tim Graham of The Athletic and the official game time has not changed and is expected to kick off on Sunday at 1p.m. EST.

The last time the Bills had a game moved due to weather it was in 2014 against the New York Jets and Detroit was also the city the game was moved to. The Bills won that game 38-3.

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

