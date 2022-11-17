ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Kevin O’Connell Is Getting People Fired

Everyone in the NFL bubble felt the same about the Vikings in the last couple of years. They are a talented but underachieving team. The Vikings leadership had three options after back-to-back seasons without playoff appearances — firing the coaching staff and the front office, rebuilding the team, or doing both things.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started

In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
WILSON, LA
FOX Sports

Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams makes statement in Week 12

USC quarterback Caleb Williams shined bright on the biggest stage of his young college career Saturday night. Going up against in-state rival UCLA with a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game on the line, Williams put on a passing clinic in front of nearly 90,000 fans at the Rose Bowl. The Trojans' superstar QB completed 32 of 43 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns in a memorable 48-45 victory over the Bruins.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added...
ATLANTA, GA

