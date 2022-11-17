ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Hill

Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020

Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
CNN

Inside the battle for Kherson

This reconnaissance team includes some of the better-trained international volunteers that have arrived in Ukraine since the war began. Originally from the United States, Britain, New Zealand and Germany, alongside other European nations, these volunteers served their respective militaries in the past and some have previous experience fighting with Kurdish forces against ISIS in Syria.

