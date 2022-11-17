Man arrested in burglary attempt in Torrance

TORRANCE (CNS) - A man was arrested today for allegedly trying to burglarize a Dick's Sporting Goods store at the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance.

Officers were sent to the 21800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard about 2:10 a.m. on a report that "someone was trying to break into the closed business, possibly through the roof," Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary said in a statement.

"As patrol officers arrived on the scene, they were updated by the reporting party that the suspect could be heard making noises on the roof," Salary said. "Additional law enforcement agencies assisted. Officers confirmed that a commercial burglary did occur at Dick's Sporting Goods. After establishing a perimeter and checking the area in question, officers observed a male suspect on the roof."

The man ran from the officers and tried to hide, but he was found and arrested after a search of several hours. His name was not immediately released.

