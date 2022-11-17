Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Vikings' glaring weakness exposed in blowout loss to Cowboys
Through the first 10 weeks of the season, the Minnesota Vikings cruised to an 8-1 record behind one of the most complete teams the franchise has seen in recent memory. Armed with a fresh new regime that was well-suited to the Vikings' personnel and a few schedule breaks that went their way, it seemed to be smooth sailing on the Nordic seas.
FOX Sports
Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers knew where the ball was headed Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. But they still couldn't stop Travis Kelce. In a 30-27, come-from-behind victory over the host Chargers, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 115 yards and three scores on eight targets, including the game-winner — a 17-yard reception on a drag rub route as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. chased helplessly from behind with 31 seconds left to play.
FOX Sports
Travis Kelce reigns; Cowboys bounce back; Rams, Jets fall flat: NFL notes and analysis
Another Sunday Fun Day is in the books with a number of teams and stars putting their stamp on Week 11. The reemergence of the Kansas City Chiefs as the top team in the league stands out as my top headline, but there are plenty of subplots to discuss as the regular seasons enters the stretch run.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11 top plays: Lions leading Giants, Stafford injured, more
Week 11 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, starting with the New York Giants' playing host to the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles' looking to rebound against the Indianapolis Colts. and the Cleveland Browns facing the Buffalo Bills in a game moved to Detroit because of heavy snows in Buffalo.
FOX Sports
Dansby Swanson was a homegrown star for the Braves. He may get paid elsewhere
In 2015, Dansby Swanson introduced himself to the big leagues as a No. 1 overall draft pick with high marks in his glove work and ability to hit line drives. As it turned out, it would take Swanson seven years to record a breakout All-Star season and blossom into one of the best shortstops in the game.
FOX Sports
Baltimore defense key to Ravens' 4-game winning streak
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — After recovering a fumble and intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter, Baltimore defensive back Marlon Humphrey said the Ravens were trying to measure up to the defenses that led the franchise to its greatest heights. “That’s kind of what we’re chasing, and we’re...
FOX Sports
Steelers defense coming up short against quality opponents
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin chooses his words carefully and intentionally. There's a reason over the summer that he used “dominant” to describe what he expected out of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense in 2022. It was equal parts challenge and choice. With elite players at all three...
FOX Sports
Wilks unsure who'll be Panthers' starting QB vs Broncos
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Another week, another quarterback conundrum for Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks said he’ll wait until Wednesday to determine who will start Sunday against the Denver Broncos, with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker all in consideration. “I want to be...
FOX Sports
What Kyle Pitts' MCL injury means for him and the Falcons
The Falcons' win over the Bears on Sunday has also come with a significant loss, as Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts sustained a knee injury that could end his season early. Pitts, 22, left Sunday's game in the third quarter after taking a hit just above his knee from Bears safety Eddie Jackson on a catch across the middle. He did not return, and Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday that he was "out in the short term." NFL Network reported that Pitts tore the medial collateral ligament in his knee, an injury that typically requires at least six weeks to recover, and the Falcons have seven weeks remaining in the regular season. Pitts is seeking a second opinion before deciding on whether to undergo surgery on his knee.
FOX Sports
Bengals, Burrow look to keep momentum after beating Steelers
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said Sunday's 37-30 win over the Steelers was “one of my favorites since I've been here.”. Despite being without receiver Ja'Marr Chase and losing running back Joe Mixon to a concussion, the Bengals took control in the second half. The third-year...
FOX Sports
Broncos waive Gordon after another fumble leads to a loss
DENVER (AP) — Melvin Gordon's butterfingers finally cost him not just his starting job in Denver but his roster spot altogether. The Broncos waived their veteran running back Monday, a day after his fumble at the goal line proved costly in their 22-16 overtime loss to the Los Vegas Raiders that sent them tumbling into the AFC West basement at 3-7.
FOX Sports
Chiefs overtake Eagles for top spot in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
Look out, there's a new No. 1 team in town. After sitting atop these rankings for a majority of the season, the Eagles have ceded the top spot to the Chiefs, who are fresh off an impressive last-minute win over the Chargers on Sunday night. After Week 11, here's my...
FOX Sports
Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve
ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense.
FOX Sports
Vikings eager to work after being exposed by Cowboys
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL this season is as competitive as ever, with all-time record rates of close games and comeback wins. Only a scant few teams are either out of contention or way ahead of the pack. That also means a collective increase in the amount of flaws...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11: Should you take the Ravens to dominate the Panthers?
FOX betting analyst breaks down NFL week 11 match up between the Baltimore Ravens and the Carolina Panthers. Lamar Jackson continues to be a tough quarterback to go up against. Sammy P believes you should bet on the underdogs of the game and take your chances on Carolina. The Panthers will hold their own and make sure their defense puts a stop to Mark Andrews.
FOX Sports
Vols' nightmare: Star QB Hendon Hooker injured in blowout loss to South Carolina
No. 5 endured a 63-38 blowout loss to South Carolina on Saturday night, certainly ending the Vols' playoff hopes. But on top of that, the Vols also lost to quarterback Hendon Hooker to an injured leg while running in the fourth quarter. The senior came into the game as a...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11: Should you bet on Russell Wilson and the Broncos to beat the Raiders?
FOX betting analyst breaks down NFL week 11 match up between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders. These two teams have been struggling to win games all season. Sammy P believes this will be a very low scoring game and thinks both teams offenses will crash and burn.
FOX Sports
Eagles hope 6th 9-1 start in team history is Super Bowl sign
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni whipped off his visor, stood on a bench and shouted in pumped-up excitement toward a small group of Eagles fans that had come to root for their team in yet another victory. The Eagles coach was just getting started in letting his emotions spill...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11 top plays: Raiders outlast Broncos, Bengals-Steelers, more
Week 11 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, including the Dallas Cowboys routing the Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders outlasting the Denver Broncos in overtime. Earlier, the Detroit Lions stunned the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles rebounded against the Indianapolis Colts,...
Comments / 0