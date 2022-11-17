Read full article on original website
Tifton women’s ministry gives back to community for the holidays
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The women’s ministry of St. John Holiness Church is giving back to six families in Tifton that are in need of help this holiday season. They packed boxes full of groceries from non-perishable items to fresh vegetables like onions and collard greens. There were lots...
Grady Co. volunteers clean Ochlocknee River
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - No one likes seeing litter alongside Georgia’s roadways and rivers. Volunteers spent their Saturday morning preserving Georgia’s natural beauty in Grady County. It took place at Hadley Ferry Bridge Boat Ramp. “We’ve got some volunteers to come out and help us. We get out...
Chalk turned into art at Albany ChalkFest
Toys For Tots in Crisp Co. gets over $5K in donations. Toys For Tots in Crisp Co. gets over $5K in donations. Residents of Tifton helping others struggling to pay utility bills. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Residents of Tifton helping others struggling to pay utility bills.
Albany motorcycle clubs give away Thanksgiving meals
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the season of giving. Thanks to two biker groups in Albany, 14 Southwest Georgia families will have Thanksgiving meals on their tables this year. Xtreme Ryderz collected enough food to give six families a Thanksgiving meal. Marvin Thomas and his motorcycle club Viper Unit added another eight to that total.
Phoebe suspends universal mask requirements
ALBANY — With only nine COVID-19 patients currently being treated at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities in Albany and Sylvester, and in response to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Phoebe has suspended universal masking requirements at its facilities. “The safety of our patients, visitors...
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
Live in Albany? Who your city commissioner is could be changing.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany will consider two redistricting options for its wards map — which could change some Albany residents’ city commissioner representative. The city will consider two redistricting map options. The city will hold two informational meetings about the redistricting options. Meeting dates:
A middle Georgia baker is baking his way onto the Food Network
UNADILLA, Ga. (WGXA)- One local middle Georgian has made his way to the Food Network. Unadilla, Georgia is getting nationwide attention thanks to local Corey Jones being on the Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge. He's among four contestants who could win the title of cookie champion and 10,000 dollars. I...
Albany gang member sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany member of the Bloods gang who pled guilty to drug crimes has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. Calvin Westbrook, aka Lo-Cal, 39, formerly of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
1 killed in Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Sunday night in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. Carsaveon Harvey, 22, was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of E 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Cordele police said there...
3 sentenced for part in illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in Georgia
ALBANY, Ga — Three people involved in an illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in southwest Georgia were sentenced to prison on Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Justice. Matthew Bridges, 29, Terrance Battle, 41, and Quannesha Gatling, 27 — all of Albany — were given varying sentences...
BRYAN FRANTZ ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY
Bryan Frantz has been arrested. The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like your assistance locating Bryan Frantz wanted for burglary. Bryan Frantz, 33 Height: 6’02 Weight: 250 Bryan Frantz is wanted for breaking into the business of The Lamon Company. Anyone who has information regarding this incident, should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.
Dooly County baker competes on Food Network ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
UNADILLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia baker is hoping to be rolling in the dough. Cory Jones is competed in Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. The show airs Sunday, November 20th. Jones is the owner of Sweet Evelyn’s in Unadilla. He also owns Jones and Company, a...
1,500 vehicles up for grabs at the fall Moultrie Swap Meet
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - There will be all types of cars for show and sale at the Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet’s fall event. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the meet’s CEO who talked about all things automotive and the event’s history. “We’ve been doing this,...
CORDELE OFFICERS RESPOND TO SHOOTING
In reference to a shooting, officers from the Cordele Police Department went to the 300 block of East 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. today. One black male victim was discovered in the yard of a nearby residence when they arrived. The victim was taken by EMS to Crisp Regional Hospital after the area was secured.
Tifton residents and city program helping others pay utility bills despite cold weather
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It’s giving season, and the city Of Tifton is helping people with their utility bills as the weather gets colder. For 39 years, the heating energy assistance team has helped low-income families pay their heating bills. As Tifton residents are paying their monthly utility bills,...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/21/22
The GBI and Cordele Police are investigating after finding a man shot. Police say after 7 p.m. on Sunday they found a man lying in front of a home.
Albany Civic Center to present 'An Evening With Gladys Knight'
ALBANY — One of America’s great singers, Gladys Knight, is taking the midnight train to Albany, Georgia on Feb. 26 for a performance at the Albany Civic Center. The Civic Center show begins at 7 p.m.
Man Jumps from Oglethorpe Bridge
On November 14, 2022, before 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Oglethorpe Bridge in response to a 59-year-old male jumping off the bridge. Witnesses informed officers that the victim jumped off the bridge, but they were able to rescue him. The victim stated that he attempted to commit suicide. He suffered leg injuries and was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital; he is now stable. The Albany Police Department’s REACH (Responding, Engaging, And, Cultivating, Hope) officer responded to the incident and contacted the victim at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for further support.
No suspect arrested after 13 bullets fired at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police have not arrested a suspect after an Albany home was shot at 13 times, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened on Sunday around 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Old Dawson Road. When police first arrived on the scene, they say they saw bullet casings on the road and bullet holes in the home.
