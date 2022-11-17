Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police confiscate 23 firearms, cocaine, and Fentanyl tablets from a Tampa residence and arrest two suspects.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Publix Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLutz, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Related
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
Sunday Night Football in Los Angeles! The Chargers host the Chiefs for an AFC West battle with playoff implications! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Chargers prediction and pick. The Chiefs are atop the division with a (7-2) record after taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots climb; Vikings, Giants, Jets stumble for Week 12
Week 11 in the NFL changed a few things for the strongest playoff contenders, while some of the bad teams, surprising or not, continued their season-long frustrations. There was no shakeup at the tippy top, but enough to add a little extra drama to the NFC and AFC playoff races.
Eagles inactives vs Colts: Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph expected to play
Nick Sirianni states both Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh are active versus the Colts. Five other Eagles are not. Following their Week 10 loss in primetime on Monday Night Football, the Philadelphia Eagles did exactly what we expected them to. They went back to work. Their vice president/general manager, Howie Roseman, decided to put in a little overtime. The result of that effort was the addition of two former Pro Bowlers, Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.
Former NFL WR calls Dolphins 'scariest' team in the NFL
Through the first 11 weeks of the 2022 season, the Miami Dolphins are 7-3 and are tied for the fourth-best record in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings. Their offense ranks second in passing yards (293.8 per game), third in total yards (391.5 per...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 11 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two months. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 11.
247Sports
Ndamukong Suh hunts championships as reason behind Philadelphia Eagles signing
The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their defensive line this week with the addition of Ndamukong Suh. The team also signed veteran Linval Joseph while waiting for rookie and former Georgia standout Jordan Davis to return from injury. Suh, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just two years ago, said the goal remained the same when signing with Philadelphia.
Pewter Report
Bucs Coordinator Listed As Potential Head Coaching Candidate
Every year there are changes to coaching staffs around the league, especially at head coach. NFL teams search high and low to find the next big thing. For the previous two seasons, the Bucs had a desirable coaching staff given their success, but even after struggling to a 5-5 record this season, they might have a coordinator who is running his own team next season.
Patriots Injury Report: Here’s Latest On Banged-Up O-Linemen
The New England Patriots did not practice Monday. But if they had, one of their two injured offensive line starters would have participated. With the Patriots preparing to visit the Minnesota Vikings this Thursday night, NFL rules required them to release a hypothetical injury report on Monday. Per the team, center David Andrews (thigh) would not have been able to practice, but tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn (foot) would have done so in a limited capacity.
Philadelphia Eagles report cards after Week 11 win vs. Colts
After dropping a stunner to the Washington Commanders on their home turf in Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles are no longer the NFL’s lone undefeated team. I know, talk about a bummer, right? Fortunately, at 8-1, the Eagles still had the best record in football, and that honor remains heading into Week 12, as Nick Sirianni‘s squad was able to secure a comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts in spectacular fashion to place another notch in the win column.
Inactives for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 11 matchup.
It wasn't easy, but North Quincy's Nguyen is back on the gridiron following serious injury
QUINCY – North Quincy High football player Brian Nguyen missed most of last year's Thanksgiving game against Quincy. During the game, the lineman suffered a serious knee injury, tearing his ACL and meniscus. Instead of battling in the biggest game of the year in the trenches, he spent the game in the hospital. Nguyen made it back to the field to celebrate a 15-12 Raider win. ...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11 top plays: Cowboys-Vikings, Bengals-Steelers, more
Week 11 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, including the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos playing host to the Las Vegas Raiders. Earlier, the Detroit Lions stunned the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles rebounded against the Indianapolis...
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
NBC Sports
Commanders vs. Texans Week 11 inactives: Holcomb remains out
After knocking off the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in thrilling fashion on the road, the Washington Commanders hope to carry that same energy to this Sunday's contest against the Houston Texans. Washington's defense won't have its entire arsenal, however, as starting linebacker Cole Holcomb will miss his fourth straight game...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11 top plays: Chargers-Chiefs; Cowboys, Raiders, Bengals win big
Week 11 of the NFL season continued Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, closing things out with the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Earlier, the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Minnesota Vikings, the Las Vegas Raiders outlasted the Denver Broncos in overtime and the Detroit Lions stunned the New York Giants. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Eagles rebounded against the Indianapolis Colts, while the Buffalo Bills topped the Cleveland Browns.
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Kirk Cousins tries for primetime potluck vs Bill Belichick
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 12 Week 12 – vs New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football Date: Matchup: Time
