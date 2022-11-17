The New England Patriots did not practice Monday. But if they had, one of their two injured offensive line starters would have participated. With the Patriots preparing to visit the Minnesota Vikings this Thursday night, NFL rules required them to release a hypothetical injury report on Monday. Per the team, center David Andrews (thigh) would not have been able to practice, but tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn (foot) would have done so in a limited capacity.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO