Shinnston, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WVNews

Bonnie Atkins

TUNNELTON — Bonnie Suellen Atkins, 72, of Tunnelton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, with family by her side. She was born on Dec. 26, 1949, in Preston County, daughter of the late James Chenoweth Wolfe and Virginia Alice (Turner) Wolfe.
TUNNELTON, WV
WVNews

Margaret Agatha (Bull) Fetty

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret Agatha (Bull) Fetty passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, under the compassionate care of the staffs of Serenity Care Home and West Virginia Hospice. She was born in Weston on April 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Opha and Susie (Alkire)...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Joyce Ann Cavender Clark

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce Ann Cavender Clark, 77, passed away peacefully after a long illness and then a short stay at Stonerise Morgantown. She was a beloved wife of 41 years and mother of four adult children. She was a beautiful, kind, loving, giving and gifted person who will be profoundly missed. We have been blessed to share our lives with her.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Brinlee Mae Jones

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Brinlee Mae Jones took her final rest on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in the arms of her loving parents, Brianna and Tim, of Bridgeport. Brinlee arrived on Tuesday, November 15th at 11:29 a.m. at only 23 weeks.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU, Shane Lyons Execute Separation Agreement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University will pay Shane Lyons $2.15 million in what can be termed "buyout" money after receiving his forced resignation from the Director of Athletics/Associate Vice President position at the school. The amount includes payments of his contracted salary for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years, which totals $1.862 million, and additional payments totaling $287,500 which were not part of any previous contract or agreement between the two parties.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

New CEO outlines vision for WVU Medicine United Hospital Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Since coming to WVU Medicine United Hospital Center as the facility’s new president and CEO in June, Dr. David Hess has been focused on reviewing community needs and making arrangements for growing demand for services. Since the onset of the pandemic, there has...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Former West Virginia AD Shane Lyons rehired at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has landed back at Alabama as a top administrator. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said Monday that Lyons has been hired as executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer. West Virginia fired Lyons, who had led the program for eight years, on Nov. 14 during the football program's worst stretch in more than 40 years.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WVNews

Meadowbrook Mall working with local charities to spread holiday cheer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Meadowbrook Mall is working to spread holiday cheer not just to shoppers, but also to members of the community in need through its work with area charitable organizations. “We have always made an effort to give back whenever possible. For that reason, this holiday...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia wrestling pulls off Sunday sweep

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University wrestling team completed a sweep of Glenville State, Edinboro, and Big 12 foe Northern Colorado at the Mountaineer Quad inside the WVU Coliseum on Sunday night. “Obviously, we wanted to get three wins,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. “We won some...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Kylee Blacksten

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team capped it…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Mistakes continue to haunt the Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of the defining characteristics, unfortunately, of Neal Brown’s tenure at West Virginia University has been poor discipline in the area of penalties and game management. Time and again, the Mountaineers have hurt themselves in those categories with mental errors and lack of execution —...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from a cold 2022 Senior Day at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia suffered through a mistake-prone afternoon in falling 48-31 to Kansas State. The Mountaineers committed nine penalties (eight accepted) and turned the ball over twice, resulting in 14 Wildcat points. Welcome to the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU pounds Penn, but tougher tests are just around the corner

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia improved to 4-0 on the young 2022-23 basketball season with a 92-58 beatdown of Penn Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. But the Mountaineers know much more difficult contests lay ahead of them, starting with their next game on Thanksgiving night (10 p.m., Eastern time on ESPN2) against Purdue (3-0) in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
MORGANTOWN, WV

