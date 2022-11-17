MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University will pay Shane Lyons $2.15 million in what can be termed "buyout" money after receiving his forced resignation from the Director of Athletics/Associate Vice President position at the school. The amount includes payments of his contracted salary for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years, which totals $1.862 million, and additional payments totaling $287,500 which were not part of any previous contract or agreement between the two parties.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO