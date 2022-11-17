ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff's Office IDs Murder Suspect Wanted For Gunning Down Teen In Waldorf

Jontez Davon Dorsey Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to locate a murder suspect who gunned down a teen in Charles County last month.

Jontez Davon Dorsey, 22, is wanted by the Charles County Sheriff's Office on a murder charge for his role in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Waldorf resident Aden Christopher Garcia in October.

On Sunday, Oct. 23, investigators say that Garcia was a passenger inside a car in the 2700 block of Albermarle Place in Waldorf when he was shot. He was taken to an area in Prince George’s County, where someone alerted authorities to the shooting.

Garcia was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead the day after the shooting.

The investigation into the incident led detectives to identify Dorsey as a suspect, and determined that the shooting was intentional and Garcia was targeted.

Dorsey was described by investigators as being 6-foot tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his neck that says “ZIAH,” and he is known to frequent areas in Charles County, Prince George’s County, and Washington, DC.

Anyone who has information about Dorsey’s whereabouts has been cautioned not to approach him, but to call 911. Tipsters can also contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

