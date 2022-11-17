Read full article on original website
Related
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
SFGate
USA vs. Wales Live Stream: How to Watch The World Cup Game Online for Free
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The United States’ national team is about to play their first World Cup game in Qatar against Wales. It’s a crucial match for USMNT’s morale, as their second game will be against England on Friday, but it won’t be easy with Wales captain Gareth Bale (of LAFC) leading a formidable group. Of course, it’s also the U.S.’s first World Cup game since 2014, making the inagural match all the more exciting.
Comments / 0