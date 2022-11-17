If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The United States’ national team is about to play their first World Cup game in Qatar against Wales. It’s a crucial match for USMNT’s morale, as their second game will be against England on Friday, but it won’t be easy with Wales captain Gareth Bale (of LAFC) leading a formidable group. Of course, it’s also the U.S.’s first World Cup game since 2014, making the inagural match all the more exciting.

19 HOURS AGO