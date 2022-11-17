Read full article on original website
Moms Demand Action, YMCA to co-host town hall on gun violence on Nov. 29
Moms Demand Action and YWCA Evanston/North Shore will host a town hall style event on the state of gun violence and gun violence prevention from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29 at the YMCA, 1215 Church St.. Attendees will hear from a panel of representatives working in the space of community-led violence intervention, including:
Equity and Empowerment Commission to support Black employees at City Council
Editor’s note: To read about other action the Equity and Empowerment Commission took on the new Manager of Organizational Performance and Equity position, please click here. The Equity and Empowerment Commission decided this week it will attend Monday, Nov. 21 City Council meeting to support Black city employees, who have publicly complained about systemic racism in their workplace.
Sunday’s recap of Evanston’s top stories of the week
It was a celebration Saturday night and literally “A Bright Night for the Arts” as the city hosted its annual Mayor’s Awards for the Arts. Our photographer Richard Cahan rounded up the winners in the above picture. And now in case you missed it, the RoundTable brings...
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Good Monday morning, Evanston. Heading into a holiday week, there are a few too many stories bringing a chill to our bones that have nothing to do with the weather: Two of them are the national rise in antisemitism and the rise in racism. On Sunday, in an event organized by the Rev. Dr. Michael Nabors of Second Baptist, Rabbi Andrea London of Beth Emet and Rabbi Rachel Weiss of the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, about 100 people gathered to talk about steps to be taken. Photographer Richard Cahan took the above picture of the Second Baptist ensemble praying through song.
City revises 2023 budget proposal as vote nears
A revised 2023 budget proposal will be presented Monday, Nov. 21, to the Evanston City Council with the overall price tag reduced by about $12 million. This third set of revisions is a result of increased tax revenue estimates (up a total of $750,000) as well as belt tightening on proposed projects, which puts the new budget proposal at $390,574,677.
Picturing Evanston
“Take what you need . . . Give what you can,” says the Dewey food pantry on Wesley Avenue and Grove Street. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The...
Get festive and support Evanston businesses this holiday season
Every year, Downtown Evanston takes part in Small Business Saturday, a nationwide celebration and recognition of independent and local businesses. This year, on Saturday, November 26, everyone is invited to participate in the Holiday Shopping Passport program—spend $100 at local businesses to receive a $30 Evanston Gift Card. The gift card giveaway is supported by community partners Byline Bank and Northwestern University.
ETHS girls wrestling: Expanded mat schedule brings opportunities
Opportunity finally knocked for female wrestlers in the state of Illinois last year after COVID-19 had delayed the implementation of a state tournament series by the Illinois High School Association. Now opportunity is knocking again – louder than ever – and already there’s been a record response at Evanston Township...
The Art of Making Art: Lisa Plefka Haskin
Lisa Plefka Haskin is an Evanston artist who creates handmade ornaments, coasters, journaling books, stencils and collages. Haskin says, “I’m a maker.” She enjoys staying very busy creating things and typically has multiple works under development at any given moment. Her work is inspired by living in Evanston. She walks along the lake and through the many wonderful neighborhoods. As she walks, she always sees new things that inspire her, whether it be an architectural detail or flowers and plants. These will show up later in her work.
Wildkits girls basketball fall to Milwaukee Academy
Evanston’s first road trip of the girls basketball season didn’t really require this much traveling. But Friday night’s contest, Nov. 18, at Milwaukee Academy of Science in Wisconsin may have set a school record in that category. The Wildkits turned the ball over a staggering 37 times...
ETHS boys wrestling: Wildkits have a lot to prove in ‘show me’ season
Many of the starters from last year are returning to Evanston’s wrestling program this year. That’s not good enough for head coach Rudy Salinas, who feels that most of those athletes still have a lot to prove on the mat. “This is definitely a ‘show me’ year for...
