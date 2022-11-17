ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jopin Scott
4d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day, if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔

Howard Moses
2d ago

Meadows and Trump should get slapped with contempt of Congress and DOJ should slap them both just like they did to Bannon. Why should they get away with it? They can pull a Flynn and take the Fifth so Stephen Colbert can make a wonderful video and we can laugh at them.

Greg Olson
4d ago

Nothing to hide...Nothing to worry about. Or is there Mark?

