The town Zoning Board of Appeals is due to meet Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m., to hold one hearing, on a project at 1025 Mass. Ave. The ZBA agenda says: "It is taking the board longer than anticipated to retain consultants to assist with the review of the comprehensive permit application for 1021-1025 Mass. Ave.

ARLINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO