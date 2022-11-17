Read full article on original website
Fall Grad Spotlight: Cathy Morris
Cathy Morris, of Chesapeake, Ohio, is graduating from Ohio University with an Associate in Applied Science in Nursing, but she’s not stopping yet. She plans to secure a job working in the field and earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. What inspired you to return to school? Why...
Call for student Leadership Awards nominations
The Leadership Awards program is an Ohio University tradition that has been in place for four decades. The Division of Student Affairs, in partnership with Diversity and Inclusion, aims to recognize an impressive group of Ohio University students and student organizations who demonstrate exceptional commitment to the OHIO community. In anticipation for the 40th year of leadership recognition, nominations are now being accepted.
Fall Grad Spotlight: Elizabeth Elrod
Elizabeth Elrod came to Ohio University from Portsmouth, Ohio and graduates this semester with a bachelor’s degree in music therapy from Ohio University’s College of Fine Arts. What are your next steps or plans for the future?. I will be attending grad school at Appalachian State University for...
OHIO students surprise faculty members with thankful letters
Happy Thanksgiving, Bobcats! This time of year is more than pumpkin pies and stuffed turkeys — Thanksgiving is a reminder to pause the noise of everyday life and thank those who are important to you. At Ohio University, students interact with many staff and faculty members. Often, students form...
Power in representation proven through successful screening of Black Panther sequel
During the evening on Friday, Nov. 11, Ohio University's Athena Cinema was filled with the happy faces of students excited to see the new Marvel film: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. There were 520 tickets to see the highly anticipated sequel film available for OHIO students, faculty and staff at...
WellWorks to host open house Dec. 5
WellWorks at Ohio University will host an open house on Monday, Dec. 5, from 4-7 p.m. All OHIO employees are invited to stop by to learn more about the facility, the fitness instructors and the wide menu of wellness services. The WellWorks open house will feature:. Group fitness class demonstrations.
