Athens, OH

ohio.edu

Fall Grad Spotlight: Cathy Morris

Cathy Morris, of Chesapeake, Ohio, is graduating from Ohio University with an Associate in Applied Science in Nursing, but she’s not stopping yet. She plans to secure a job working in the field and earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. What inspired you to return to school? Why...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Call for student Leadership Awards nominations

The Leadership Awards program is an Ohio University tradition that has been in place for four decades. The Division of Student Affairs, in partnership with Diversity and Inclusion, aims to recognize an impressive group of Ohio University students and student organizations who demonstrate exceptional commitment to the OHIO community. In anticipation for the 40th year of leadership recognition, nominations are now being accepted.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Fall Grad Spotlight: Elizabeth Elrod

Elizabeth Elrod came to Ohio University from Portsmouth, Ohio and graduates this semester with a bachelor’s degree in music therapy from Ohio University’s College of Fine Arts. What are your next steps or plans for the future?. I will be attending grad school at Appalachian State University for...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

OHIO students surprise faculty members with thankful letters

Happy Thanksgiving, Bobcats! This time of year is more than pumpkin pies and stuffed turkeys — Thanksgiving is a reminder to pause the noise of everyday life and thank those who are important to you. At Ohio University, students interact with many staff and faculty members. Often, students form...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

WellWorks to host open house Dec. 5

WellWorks at Ohio University will host an open house on Monday, Dec. 5, from 4-7 p.m. All OHIO employees are invited to stop by to learn more about the facility, the fitness instructors and the wide menu of wellness services. The WellWorks open house will feature:. Group fitness class demonstrations.
ATHENS, OH

