Doritos Is Launching Chip-Inspired Dips That Taste Like Its Dip-Inspired Chips
Over the years, the creative minds at Doritos HQ have provided us with several new flavors, sizes, and shapes. But they're not done innovating. Now, the brand is venturing beyond the world of tortilla chips and taco shells to provide us with dip. Two of the brand's most popular flavors,...
The Difference Between Diet Coke and Coke Zero is More Than Taste
A crisp, refreshing sip of Coke on a hot summer’s day is hard to beat. As someone who doesn’t really like soda (or pop depending on where you’re from), in the heat of summer even I find myself craving an ice-cold Coca-Cola. Even when it’s not hot outside, Coke is a popular choice for many, providing the perfect burst of energy and fizz. For soda lovers trying to cut down on sugar or calories, drinking low-calorie, low-sugar Coke is the perfect way to get your fix. The question is, which should you choose between Diet Coke and Coke Zero?
A 'game changer' weight-loss drug is making people disgusted by their favorite foods — including coffee and Chick-fil-A
Semaglutide, sold as Wegovy and Ozempic, seems to be changing people's tastes, making them dislike favorite foods, and making them fuller faster.
Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite 7-Layer Burrito With A New Twist
Taco Bell's 7-Layer Burrito was one of the chain's standout veggie options from 1993 to 2020. They killed the 7-Layer, along with the Mexican Pizza and a bunch of other staples, in an effort to streamline the menu. According to The Fast Food Post, the 7-Layer Burrito is about to...
Taco Bell Is Introducing 2 New Versions of Its Beloved Nacho Fries
On the heels of the big Enchirito return—nearly a decade after it was first discontinued—Taco Bell is introducing two new versions of its similarly beloved Nacho Fries, which made their own comeback last month. Along with the original, T-Bell is adding 7-Layer Nacho Fries and Grilled Cheese Nacho...
Popeyes adds blackened chicken sandwich to menu and dares competitors to ‘copy this’
Popeyes has launched a new weapon in the fast food chicken wars, along with a gutsy challenge: “Copy This.” The chain has a new breading-free Blackened Chicken Sandwich on the menu. It features a whole chicken breast that’s “marinated for 12 hours and perfectly seasoned with a delicious blend of Cajun and Creole spices.” The […]
The 7 most bizarre "Pepsi, Where's My Jet?" revelations from Netflix's strange-but-true docuseries
During the 1990s, the great "Cola Wars" reached its peak as consumers debated which cola brand they'd pledge their allegiance to. The top contenders were Coke, the undisputed leader in the global soda industry, and its younger, more hip successor Pepsi. The latter had a slight leg-up on the competition — albeit briefly — due to its crazy advertising, which notably featured dancing adolescent bears and celebrities, like Madonna, Marlon Brando, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and Cindy Crawford.
Elite Daily Newsletter: November 18, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 18, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Broke Ticketmaster & “ME!”. True Life: I’m A Swiftie — but the...
Khloé K’s Good American Zodiac Collection Is Bejeweled & Under $100
Good American is currently have a sitewide Black Friday sale for 30% off. Despite being excluded from the cyber sale, Khloé Kardashian’s new Good American Zodiac Collection is super affordable with many items under $100. The clothing brand revealed via Insta that the sparkling collection “will sell-out fast,” so here’s your sign to snag a glamorous sweatsuit featuring your sign before it disappears.
How John Leonard Feels Now About Taking on Pepsi – In His Own Words
John Leonard has reflected on his court case against PepsiCo after it released a commercial for a points-for-prizes promotion that featured a jump jet.
Wendy’s Peppermint Frosty Review: It Has Major Candy Cane Vibes
It’s officially sweater weather, but don’t let that stop you from sipping on something chilly — especially if that iced out treat is a Peppermint Frosty from Wendy’s. The unique sensation of taking a cool sip on an even colder day is about to get festive layer of minty chill. On Nov. 15, Wendy’s ushered in a new Peppermint Frosty flavor, joining the classic Chocolate Frosty, and it’s here for a limited time. The brand’s new flavor is quite a departure from the OG, but in this Peppermint Frosty review, I’ll break it all down and let you know exactly what you can expect to taste.
The 8 Best Ray-Ban Alternatives
There are a few fashion staples that will never go out of style, and a pair of classic Ray-Bans are right up there with crisp white button-downs and perfectly worn-in Levi’s jeans. What makes Ray-Bans stand the test of time are their top-notch quality and timeless silhouettes, like their trademarked Wayfarers that complement every face shape, or their classic aviators, originally designed for actual pilots in 1937. No matter what style is your favorite, the best Ray-Ban alternatives will feature those iconic lens shapes and be constructed of similar materials, but they’ll be available at much more affordable prices — and they’ve been vetted by thousands of Amazon shoppers.
