There are a few fashion staples that will never go out of style, and a pair of classic Ray-Bans are right up there with crisp white button-downs and perfectly worn-in Levi’s jeans. What makes Ray-Bans stand the test of time are their top-notch quality and timeless silhouettes, like their trademarked Wayfarers that complement every face shape, or their classic aviators, originally designed for actual pilots in 1937. No matter what style is your favorite, the best Ray-Ban alternatives will feature those iconic lens shapes and be constructed of similar materials, but they’ll be available at much more affordable prices — and they’ve been vetted by thousands of Amazon shoppers.

1 DAY AGO