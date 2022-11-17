ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
NPSO deputies looking for South Natchitoches Parish juvenile runway

(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile runaway from Cloutierville in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are looking for 16-year-old Jalynn Hope Reed, W/F, Hgt/504, Wgt/160 with long blonde hair, and...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RPSO bodycam footage of Derrick Kittling shooting

Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 10 PM Saturday Forecast. Demons can’t keep pace with No. 5/7 UIW in Senior Day loss. The Northwestern State football team got the fast start it wanted Saturday afternoon against No. 5/7 UIW. The Demons were unable to sustain that momentum. APD physical readiness exam. Updated:...
2 more arrested in connection to Joaquin homicide

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two more people were arrested in connection to a Joaquin homicide that allegedly was a part of a “sacrifice.” According to court documents, Allen Price, 37, and Teresa Louviere, 51, were both arrested for tampering with physical evidence for failing to report a human corpse. The two had reported to […]
JOAQUIN, TX
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Louisiana Man and Woman Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Luring Man to Their Home and Shooting Him

Louisiana Man and Woman Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Luring Man to Their Home and Shooting Him. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 16, 2022, that at approximately 8:03 a.m. the Vernon Parish E911 Communications Center received a call from a male subject saying he had just shot an intruder at his home on McConathy Road in Anacoco, Louisiana.
ANACOCO, LA
Man convicted of setting off bombs around Louisiana bought supplies in Lafayette

An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said. On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device , one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation

Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 17, 2022, that on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at about 12:30 PM, 66-year-old Wendell Wayne George of Converse, Louisiana claimed being shot at three times by what he assumed was a shotgun while hunting on his land.
SABINE PARISH, LA
Students arrested on drug charges

Two Grambling State University students were arrested by GSU Police Thursday after a search of their dorm room. A housing official conducting a walk-through of a room in Knott Hall detected a strong odor of burning marijuana. A search warrant was secured and executed, leading to the arrest of Jaylon...
GRAMBLING, LA
Sheriff: Sabine inmate caught with drugs

MANY, La. -- An inmate in the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces more charges after deputies say he was caught with methamphetamine in a cup. Austin Ray Cooley, 29, of Leesville was assigned to the litter crew at SPDC, and during a search of inmates upon returning to the jail deputies found approximately 1 ounce of meth in a cup Cooley was carrying.
SABINE PARISH, LA
Christmas on Wheels ready to roll Nov. 19

In its third year, “Christmas on Wheels” car show and parade will be Saturday, Nov.19. Mariah Kador, the recently crowned Miss Black and Gold of Northwestern State’s Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will lead the parade as grand marshal. A junior microbiology major from Oscar, Louisiana, she wil be featured in the parade as it winds through the streets of West Natchitoches. The family-oriented parade will showcase vehicles from the late 1940s to today.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
East St. John @ Haughton

East St. John - 35 Haughton - 21 Join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Lander's Scores & Highlights Show. Count on Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, Chloe Abbott, and the entire KTBS 3 Sports Team to fan out across the ArkLaTex each week capturing the best highlights on the field. Also, don't miss out on the exclusive coverage on the KTBS 3 Friday Football Fever Facebook page. Keep up with local, regional and national sports headlines on the sports section of ktbs.com, complete with schedules and scores from the ArkLaTex. Be sure and follow the KTBS Sports Twitter feed and download our mobile app to make sure you get the final scores of those key games. Of course the KTBS 3 Storm Team is there to help you prepare for the game with the latest conditions so you know what to wear and bring. Click here for the latest forecast. Finally, don't forget to share your practice, game and fans photos with the world by sending them to pics@ktbs.com and use #3Fever on social media.
HAUGHTON, LA
No. 15 LSU Set To Host Northwestern State Sunday

BATON ROUGE – No. 15 LSU will close out its five-game homestand to begin the season on Sunday when it hosts Northwestern State at 2 p.m. CT in the PMAC. LSU will head to the Bimini, Bahamas over Thanksgiving for the Goombay Splash where the Tigers will take on George Mason and UAB.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LA Tech comes up short at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Louisiana Tech's late comeback effort fell short as they suffered a 26-21 loss to the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday afternoon at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Trailing by double-digits in the fourth quarter, LA Tech (3-8, 2-5 C-USA) cut it to a one-possession game on two occasions, the last one being after Marquis Crosby pounded his third rushing touchdown of the game with 3:05 to go.
CHARLOTTE, NC

