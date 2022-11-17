Read full article on original website
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Natchitoches Times
Christmas on Wheels ready to roll Nov. 19
In its third year, “Christmas on Wheels” car show and parade will be Saturday, Nov.19. Mariah Kador, the recently crowned Miss Black and Gold of Northwestern State’s Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will lead the parade as grand marshal. A junior microbiology major from Oscar, Louisiana, she wil be featured in the parade as it winds through the streets of West Natchitoches. The family-oriented parade will showcase vehicles from the late 1940s to today.
KTBS
East St. John @ Haughton
East St. John - 35 Haughton - 21 Join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Lander's Scores & Highlights Show. Count on Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, Chloe Abbott, and the entire KTBS 3 Sports Team to fan out across the ArkLaTex each week capturing the best highlights on the field. Also, don't miss out on the exclusive coverage on the KTBS 3 Friday Football Fever Facebook page. Keep up with local, regional and national sports headlines on the sports section of ktbs.com, complete with schedules and scores from the ArkLaTex. Be sure and follow the KTBS Sports Twitter feed and download our mobile app to make sure you get the final scores of those key games. Of course the KTBS 3 Storm Team is there to help you prepare for the game with the latest conditions so you know what to wear and bring. Click here for the latest forecast. Finally, don't forget to share your practice, game and fans photos with the world by sending them to pics@ktbs.com and use #3Fever on social media.
LSUSports.net
No. 15 LSU Set To Host Northwestern State Sunday
BATON ROUGE – No. 15 LSU will close out its five-game homestand to begin the season on Sunday when it hosts Northwestern State at 2 p.m. CT in the PMAC. LSU will head to the Bimini, Bahamas over Thanksgiving for the Goombay Splash where the Tigers will take on George Mason and UAB.
KTBS
LA Tech comes up short at Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Louisiana Tech's late comeback effort fell short as they suffered a 26-21 loss to the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday afternoon at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Trailing by double-digits in the fourth quarter, LA Tech (3-8, 2-5 C-USA) cut it to a one-possession game on two occasions, the last one being after Marquis Crosby pounded his third rushing touchdown of the game with 3:05 to go.
