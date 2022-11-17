It’s officially sweater weather, but don’t let that stop you from sipping on something chilly — especially if that iced out treat is a Peppermint Frosty from Wendy’s. The unique sensation of taking a cool sip on an even colder day is about to get festive layer of minty chill. On Nov. 15, Wendy’s ushered in a new Peppermint Frosty flavor, joining the classic Chocolate Frosty, and it’s here for a limited time. The brand’s new flavor is quite a departure from the OG, but in this Peppermint Frosty review, I’ll break it all down and let you know exactly what you can expect to taste.

