Steelers Practice Notes: Fitzpatrick goes full, Leal talks, focus on Bengals

Minkah Fitzpatrick practiced fully for the Steelers Thursday, less than a week removed from emergency appendix surgery that kept him out of Sunday’s game against New Orleans.

Fitzpatrick did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

He spoke with reporters about the surgery and where his health stands heading into this week’s game against Cincinnati.

Steelers players who missed Thursday’s work were cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), offensive lineman Jesse Davis (knee), outside linebacker TJ Watt (rest) and defensive end Cam Heyward (rest).

Davis’ injury is a bit concerning, as he would be a primary candidate to fill in for left guard Kevin Dotson, who has been dealing with multiple injuries over the last few weeks and was limited Thursday with a hip ailment.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who did not practice Wednesday with a knee issue, was limited Thursday.

Leal Back



Rookie defensive end DeMarvin Leal returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since going on injured reserve after Week 5.

Leal suffered a knee injury against the Bills, and required surgery to repair his right meniscus.

“I’m just excited," he said. "Being away from the game, it does a few things to you. I’m just excited to get my feet back on the field, get right, and get back at it.”

Leal feels that he is close to 100 percent right now. The team, following his return to practice, has 21 days to activate him, or he will be put on season-ending injured reserve.

The third round pick out of Texas A&M was starting to really pop for the Steelers’ defense at the time of his injury. He made nine tackles in the first five games, as had three passes defensed.

So how much can he help this defense, which appears to be clicking more following Sunday’s 20-10 win?

“As much as possible,” he said. “I’m ready to do whatever it is. I’m hungry.”

Bengals attack

In their Week 1 meeting, the Steelers forced five turnovers and sacked Bengals starter Joe Burrow seven times.

Since then, Cincinnati has protected the football better, but has also lost one of their top playmakers, receiver Jamar Chase, who has a hip injury and will not play Sunday.

But the Steelers aren’t exactly backing off with such a huge target for Burrow out of the lineup.

“They’ve got a multitude of weapons,” Heyward said. “Obviously, Jamar Chase is a great player, but (running back) Joe Mixon, he starts the run game, and he could be a factor of the backfield.

“(Receivers) Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, (tight end) Hayden Hurst, those guys are all electric and can really fill up a stat sheet, so we got to make sure we take our assignments well.

“And then Joe Burrow can scramble, as well. So when he does pass the ball, we got to make sure we affect them, but we can't give up rush lanes, as well.”

Read more on the Steelers’ plans to slow Cincinnati’s offense here .

In addiction to Chase, safety Dax Hill, tackle D’Ante Smith, and defensive lineman Josh Tupou did not practice Thursday for the Bengals. Tailback Chris Evans and cornerback Tre Flowers were limited.

Former Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton, dealing with a finger injury, was a full participant.