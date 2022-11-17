ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Phil Reynolds
3d ago

send them to Texas for the death penalty. and don't mess around and put them to death. Rest in peace little one. God is holding you now.. no more pain...

centraloregondaily.com

Indiana woman hears heartbeat of late daughter after transplant

CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana woman heard the heartbeat of her late daughter inside the chest of a 68-year-old Illinois man who received it in a transplant operation. The Indiana Donor Network arranged the rare meeting Saturday at a Chicago hotel. It was the first meeting between Amber Morgan...
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

Indiana woman sentenced to prison for federal fraud crimes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana woman was sentenced Wednesday for multiple cases of bank fraud and identity theft. According to a news release, court documents say Stephanie Wells, 37, from Jasonville, Indiana, was sentenced Wednesday to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release, for bank fraud and aggravated identify theft. Wells was also ordered to pay $10,100 in restitution.
JASONVILLE, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka police officer adopts baby from safe surrender box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Adoption Day in St. Joseph County, a time for families to finalize adoptions in court!. In March of this year, Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old daughter Kaia, when just a few weeks later, DCS called again.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WKRC

Kentucky named 2nd unhealthiest state, and Ohio isn't far behind

UNDATED (WKRC) - A recent study shows that Kentucky is the second unhealthiest state in America. West Virginia topped the list, and not far behind is Ohio, which was named the fifth unhealthiest state. The study was conducted by Total Shape, an online fitness resource that studied health indicators like...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

3 Haunted Christmas Attractions in Indiana You Have to Visit This Year

Even though Halloween is behind us now, who says that Christmastime can't be a little scary?. One of the highlights of the Halloween season is visiting haunted houses. The thrill of the unknown things that might pop out, being scared, and really, just laughing at everyone around you freaking out is so much fun. Those haunted house events are only around for a few weeks each year leading up to Halloween. However, there are a few Christmas-themed haunted houses that pop up around the holidays that offer the same thrills, but with a Christmas twist. The cool thing about that is that I just found three of them here in Indiana that you have to visit this year.
INDIANA STATE
People

Illinois Dad Dies After Falling Out of Car While Collecting Donations for Daughter's Girl Scout Troop

Veteran Aaron LaMore was in the car with his 12-year-old daughter Mia on Nov. 6 when he fell and fractured his skull An Illinois father was helping his 12-year-old daughter collect canned food donations for her Girl Scout troop when he fell out of the car and hit his head. He died five days later. Aaron LaMore, a 45-year-old tollway supervisor and veteran, was riding in the car's open hatchback on Nov. 6 when "he lost his footing, fell backwards out of the car onto the pavement, and...
ILLINOIS STATE
WKRC

Ohio man arrested in connection to $10M cryptocurrency scheme

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio man was arrested in connection to a cryptocurrency fraud scheme that raised $10 million from investors. According to reports, Rathnakishore Giri from New Albany claimed to be a cryptocurrency trader with a specialty in Bitcoin. He allegedly promised investors that he could generate lucrative returns on their investments. Records say he also promised that investors would receive their money back.
NEW ALBANY, OH
WKRC

More children fall ill after measles outbreak in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC)/CNN/CNN Newsource) - Ohio health officials are battling a measles outbreak among children. A spokesperson for the Columbus Public Health Department said on Friday that 19 kids have caught the virus so far, and more cases are suspected at 10 day cares and two schools. The CDC said Thursday that it's aware of the outbreak and was "deploying a small team to Ohio to assist on the ground with the investigation."
COLUMBUS, OH
WOMI Owensboro

The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself

Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE

