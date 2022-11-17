ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Miss Food City 2023 has been crowned

EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has crowned Miss Food City 2023. The 30th annual Miss Food City Pageant was held on Saturday on the campus of Emory and Henry College. The contestants are judged in several areas including a private interview and onstage question. The winner of the pageant gets to represent Food City in the coming year.
EMORY, VA
Fill the Frontier at Wallace Nissan of Kingsport

Wallace Nissan of Kingsport is hosting its 3rd annual, Fill the Frontier food drive. The dealership is accepting food donations now through December 21, for Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding America Southwest Virginia. "When you see some of the people who have been impacted by the food they...
KINGSPORT, TN
Residents asked to share input on West State Street in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — West State Street could see new improvements in the coming the years. "West State Street is just a critical corridor for the city, it links important resources like the Pinnacle, like the hospital, our beautiful downtown, also the new casino, so it's just a real area of opportunity," said Cherith Young, City of Bristol, Tennessee Director of Community Development and Planning.
BRISTOL, TN
Boil water notice for parts of Wise County, Virginia

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Wise County Public Service Authority has experienced a waterline break near the Lonesome Pine Airport. They are currently working to restore service. A boil water notice has been put in place until further notice for customers located at Fairgrounds Road, Duncan Gap Road,...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed tomorrow

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Virginia Public Schools Superintendent, Keith Perrigan, announced Monday that Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday November 22, due to large number of absences. Perrigan's full statement is below. Due to a large number of student and staff absences, Bristol Virginia Public...
BRISTOL, VA
Local hospital holds piano memorial to beloved volunteer

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol Regional Medical Center hosted a piano dedication for Charlie Lawson Friday. Lawson passed away this week. He volunteered to play the piano in the lobby of the hospital for 7 years. Leaders say he gave more than 3,000 hours of his time by playing songs for patients and staff.
BRISTOL, TN
Santa Train returns to Kingsport for its 80th year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A holiday tradition returned to the region Saturday. The Santa Train runs from Kentucky to Kingsport, spreading holiday cheer all along the way. Knowing that there's kids out there that might not actually get stuff, just seeing their face with it- that's what makes it all worthwhile," long-time attendee, Courtnie Thompson said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Road rage incident leads to shooting in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — There is new information on a Sunday night shooting that happened in Washington County Virginia. According to the Washington County Sheriff's office, The incident happened a little before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, on Travelite Road, just off lee highway. The victim told officers it started as...
BRISTOL, VA
What to look out for during peak season for crashes involving deer

November has one of the highest rates of crashes involving deer, according to AAA, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation. News’s 5's Andrew McClung investigated why now is the peak time and what to be on the lookout for. Workers at Reflections Paint and Body Shop in Kingsport are...
KINGSPORT, TN
Police: Woman arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was arrested Friday after stealing from a Johnson City Walmart, according to authorities. It happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday at Walmart on West Market St. Police say employees witnessed Lauren Arnold at a self-checkout register, but she didn’t scan the merchandise....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
ETSU shooting struggles leads to road loss at Tennessee Tech

(WCYB) — ETSU's offensive struggles cost them on the road Sunday as Tennessee Tech defeated the Bucs 69-62. The Bucs shot just 35 percent from the floor, including 29 percent from 3-point range. Tennessee Tech used a 19-5 run in the first half to take a 24-12 with eight...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

