KSNT

Cold again tonight, warming up Sunday

After warming up above freezing this afternoon, we’ll see temperatures drop yet again tonight with mostly clear skies and light winds. Middle to upper teens look likely by early Sunday morning with slightly cooler wind chills. We are finally seeing signs of a warming trend that will start up...
KSNT

Warming up over the next few days

We’re about 10°-20° warmer this morning than we have been the last few days starting off in the middle to upper 30s for most. This is setting us up for our warming trend that will see take place over the next few days. Temperatures will continue to...
KSNT

Finally warming up this afternoon

Another cold start this morning as we held on to clear skies and light winds with everyone in the 10s. The good news is we don’t look to see these temperatures again for the rest of the week and our temperatures trend upward. Our warming trend will start today...

