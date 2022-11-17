Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Owned Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Couple pays for grandma and grandson's dinner: "Enjoy each other"Amy ChristieChandler, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Related
A.V. Club
Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift cleans house at the American Music Awards
The reign of Taylor Swift continues. She’s been a dominant force essentially from the moment she stepped on the scene, but the last two-plus years have been a particularly hot streak with three critically acclaimed original releases and two blockbuster re-recordings of prior albums. This incredible success story was reflected at last night’s American Music Awards, where Swift swept six out of the six categories she was nominated for and extended her lead as the most-awarded person in AMAs history with 40 wins.
A.V. Club
Ticketmaster swears this whole Taylor Swift fiasco was the robots' fault
There are a vanishingly small number of scenarios, in our modern world, where Ticketmaster—which is, at this very moment, facing government scrutiny for how goddamn huge it got after merging with venue operator Live Nation back in 2010—can be seen as the underdog. But the sole exception might have emerged this week, because while there are very few things bigger than a multi-billion-dollar company that controls 70 percent of ticket and event sales in the country, the ire of Taylor Swift (and her fans) may yet be bigger still.
A.V. Club
Florence + The Machine postpone touring after Florence Welch breaks her foot
An ongoing tour in the U.K. by Florence + The Machine has been postponed this morning, after lead singer Florence Welch revealed that she’d spent much of a concert in London last night dancing on a broken foot. Welch broke the news about the break to fans on her...
A.V. Club
Sir Elton John bids North America adieu with final Los Angeles concert
All good things come to an end someday, but that doesn’t make them any easier to accept. However, adding some sequins and piano certainly cushions the blow—something Sir Elton John knows well. The singer played his last North American show last night at Dodger Stadium, the finale to three nights at the stadium commemorating the end of his farewell tour, aptly named “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.”
A.V. Club
Adele's postponed Las Vegas show is finally here, and it looks worth the wait
Fans didn’t go easy on Adele when she canceled her initial Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in early 2022, a decision she chalked up to “delivery delays and COVID.” But the show must go on, and now, in the wake of her Grammy nominations for her album 30, the artist has risen like a phoenix to complete the promised residency. And we mean literally like a phoenix; there appears to be a lot of pyrotechnics in this show!
Comments / 0