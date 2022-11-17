ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Nick Saban shares what has made it harder for Alabama

For more than a decade, Alabama was a college football powerhouse. They were regular favorites to win the National Championship, and that made recruiting easy for head coach Nick Saban. But times have changed. Alabama is no longer the elite of the elite, and Saban has faced rougher terrain in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Colts' mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts' game-winning TD

The Indianapolis Colts’ mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss

The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently, some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Ex-Notre Dame QB takes weird shot at school via Instagram

Former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec took a shot at the Fighting Irish in an odd Instagram post on Saturday. Jurkovec began his college career at Notre Dame. After falling behind Ian Book on the depth chart for his redshirt freshman 2019 season, Jurkovec transferred to Boston College. Ahead of...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Yardbarker

Zach Wilson gives shocking quote about Jets’ disappointing offensive performance

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was hugely disappointing again on Sunday, and he added to that frustration with a postgame quote about his performance. After the Jets lost 10-3 to the New England Patriots, Wilson was asked if he felt that he had let down the defense with a poor offensive performance. Wilson quickly dismissed the question and said “no.”
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?

Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning. The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however,...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN

Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes Reveals Big Key For Chiefs Moving Forward

What the Kansas City Chiefs have accomplished this season on the offensive side of the ball is quite impressive. There were a lot of people that questioned if they would be as explosive without Tyreek Hill in the lineup as he was traded to the Miami Dolphins during the offseason. Not only have they been able to stay afloat without him, but they are thriving.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Sends Strong Message To Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a historic loss in Week 10 on the road against the Green Bay Packers, stalling all of their positive momenta. It was the first time in franchise history that they had lost a game they were leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter. There...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite

As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they know something...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Bears must be cautious with QB Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears may just have a keeper in quarterback Justin Fields. However, the team can't let Fields take the kind of punishment he took against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Fields took four sacks on Sunday against the Falcons' underwhelming defensive front. He wound up being carted off after...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

CBS dumps Vikings game from national audience in 3rd quarter

If you were outside of Minnesota and watching the Vikings-Cowboys game on CBS you already know this because it happened to you. If you don't know what that means, let's explain... CBS was carrying the Vikings-Cowboys across pretty much the entire country as the marquee game of the afternoon slate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Report: Jackson State HC Deion Sanders has had talks with two schools

Deion Sanders appears to have the opportunity to jump to a larger program if he wants it, according to a report. Sanders has been in contact with Colorado and South Florida, according to Carl Reed of 247Sports. Though neither of the programs boasts top-tier status, either would be a step up from Jackson State. Colorado could offer Sanders the level of Power 5 resources he likely would be looking for in a school.
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Broncos Waiving RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon fumbled again in the loss to the Raiders and just has not played well at all for Denver this season. If not for injuries, it’s possible this might have happened even sooner. As it is, Gordon will have the chance for a fresh start elsewhere, while the Broncos will move ahead with other players on the roster.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Bengals Make Flurry of Moves Following Win Over Steelers

The Bengals waived veteran wide receiver Mike Thomas on Monday following their win in Pittsburgh. They also released linebacker Tegray Scales from the practice squad. Isaiah Prince is getting closer to returning to action. They activated him from injured reserve. He's been on the injured list since Sept. 2 with an elbow injury.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Ndamukong Suh chose Eagles over one other NFC team

Ndamukong Suh played for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after signing a deal with them just days before, and the veteran defensive tackle chose Philly over at least one other NFC contender. After the Eagles 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Suh told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy