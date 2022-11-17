Read full article on original website
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
MGK Wore A Spiky Suit To The AMAs Last Night, And I Have Several Questions, Such As, "How Did He Sit In That Thing?!"
You can look, but don't you touch!
A.V. Club
Wednesday is frighteningly dull
Though werewolves, sirens, and Gorgons abound, there’s no Frankenstein’s monster on Wednesday. But the show itself is a shambling corpse crudely assembled from pieces of undead media: Fans of teen fiction will recognize moldering chunks of everything from Veronica Mars and Mean Girls to Harry Potter and Wicked, with a slice of Gilmore Girls tossed in for good measure.
A.V. Club
Chuck Lorre apparently wrote an extremely wild pilot script about working with Charlie Sheen
As anyone who has caught the end credits of a Chuck Lorre sitcom will know, the man loves to talk about himself and his TV writing/producing career (if you haven’t caught the end credits of a Chuck Lorre sitcom, he tends to sneak in little self-serving notes in lieu of a standard production company logo), so it’s weirdly not too surprising that he apparently wrote a script for a TV pilot about a guy named Chuck Lorre working on a hit sitcom called Two And A Half Men that abruptly goes off the rails at one point thanks to the problematic, tiger blood-fueled behavior of a cast member named Charlie Sheen—you know, like the thing that happened in real life.
A.V. Club
Anjelica Huston joins Ana de Armas’ John Wick spin-off
The head of the ballerina assassins from the John Wick universe will appear in the movie about the ballerina assassins from the John Wick universe, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming that Anjelica Huston will reprise her role as The Director in the Ana de Armas-starring spin-off Ballerina. Huston’s character was introduced in John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum as one of the few people left in the assassin underworld who was still willing to let Keanu Reeves’ Wick cash in a favor, with Huston appearing as the head of a Russian crime family who also trains young women to become murderous ballet dancers. The last time we saw her, she was getting her hands stabbed as punishment for helping John (who she calls Jardani, which is his real name, meaning the two have some kind of important relationship). Ana de Armas will presumably be one of The Director’s ballet dancers, since she’s the star of the movie and the movie’s called Ballerina, and it’s about her using her assassin skills to avenge an attack on her family.
A.V. Club
Brandy will Cinderella—again—in The Pocketwatch
It’s been 25 years since the mononymous Brandy took on the role of Cinderella in the Disney movie Rodgers And Hammerstein’s Cinderella, and now the singer/actor is dusting off and putting on the glass slippers once more. Brandy Norville will appear as the all-grown-up Cinderella in the forthcoming Descendants film The Pocketwatch.
33 Seriously Funny Married People Who Are So Brutally Hysterical On Twitter Someone Needs To Stop Them
"I love when my husband says, 'Correct me if I'm wrong,' like I would ever pass up that opportunity."
A.V. Club
If you think Quentin Tarantino overuses the N-word in his films, he thinks you should look away
Quentin Tarantino has faced many questions as a director—questions like “Why do you love feet so much?” and “What did you and Paul Thomas Anderson say to Fiona Apple that night?” But others that have dogged nearly his entire career relate to the high level of violence in his movies, and his extreme comfortability with using the N-word in his scripts. His response to content criticism? “See something else.”
A.V. Club
The best holiday movies on Amazon Prime Video
Happy holidays from The A.V. Club to you! If you’re anything like us, the winter season is for curling up in front of your screen—and watching the best films for the occasion. Starting with Amazon Prime Video, we’re rounding up the best holiday movies to watch on each streaming platform. Minimize the searching and scrolling and read on for our recommendations for the best cinema for Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s, which in this case includes classics like Miracle On 34th Street and It’s A Wonderful Life, plus off-the-wall-options like A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas, and even a horror movie. Continue to watch this space for more handy streaming guides throughout the season.
A.V. Club
The White Lotus' Adam DiMarco knows Albie is missing the "spice"
This season of Mike White’s The White Lotus has delved into the way gender dynamics play themselves out in our modern world, as the vacationers come into interpersonal romantic and sexual battles over the course of the week. One of these visitors is Adam DiMarco’s Albie, who finds himself stuck on a nice guy loop with fellow American, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).
A.V. Club
Indy 5 is apparently all about fighting secret NASA Nazis in 1969
When setting up our Indiana Jones 5 bingo cards, ahead of the movie’s June 2023 release, there are a few obvious plot points that we already knew we’d want to include. “Indy fights Nazis” is practically a free space, for instance, having happened in fully half of the franchise’s films. “Indy hates the moon landing because he thinks it’s a secret Nazi plot (and it probably is)?” Not so much!
A.V. Club
Ryan Reynolds wrote a whole Deadpool Christmas movie that he's never gotten around to making
Oh hey: We’re starting to suspect that Ryan Reynolds might be kind of into playing this Deadpool guy! Like, “writes stories about Deadpool even when he’s not playing Deadpool” into him—with Reynolds revealing this week that he’s got a whole other Deadpool movie script just sort of tucked away somewhere that he’s never gotten around to getting made.
A.V. Club
Indiana Jones
Even Harrison Ford couldn’t escape the clutches of Disney’s obsession with de-aging technology. The Indiana Jones 5 actor is now the third and final member of the Star Wars original trilogy trio to roll back the years with VFX software. Empire has revealed that a younger Indy will make an appearance in the upcoming film.
A.V. Club
Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundson to play god(s) in the new Percy Jackson show
Some fresh news from Olympus today, as Variety reports that two more actors have signed on for Disney+’s upcoming TV adaptation of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson books. Jay Duplass is taking on the role of Head Dead Guy Hades, and Timothy Omundson is making the move from TV royalty to literal TV deity as Hephaestus, god of blacksmiths.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Nicki Aycox, Supernatural's original Meg Masters
Nicki Aycox, who originated the role of demon-made-manifest Meg Masters on The CW’s Supernatural, has died. The former actor passed away on November 16 at the age of 47, Entertainment Weekly confirms. Although an official cause of death was not confirmed, Aycox had been open online about living with...
A.V. Club
The 20 best Thanksgiving TV episodes
Turkey pretty much has a lock on the biggest Thanksgiving tradition, but TV might just come in a sneaky second place. Whether you’re watching football, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, or a holiday film, there’s almost always something on in the background of your holiday gathering. So, this year, why not try some of these Thanksgiving-themed TV episodes? Much like at the dinner table, there’s something for everyone on our list: comedies like Friends, New Girl, and Bob’s Burgers for the affable folks, Succession for people who find even the mention of the holiday triggering, and The Sopranos for those who’d rather commit a serious crime than semi-politely socialize with friends and family for half a day. Whatever your holiday vibe, here are 20 great TV episodes about Thanksgiving, listed alphabetically, because who needs another pointless argument at this time of year?
A.V. Club
Wakanda Forever easilybeats Jesus and The Menu at the Weekend Box Office
If you’re waiting for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to screw up like the Be Sharps and say it’s bigger than Jesus, here’s your chance: In its second weekend on the box office charts, Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever has easily beaten the theatrical debut of the first two episodes of the new season of The Chosen (a streaming show available in various places about the life of Jesus). It also beat the debut of foodie thriller The Menu, which came out in secon place with $9 million, ahead of The Chosen in third with $8.2 million.
A.V. Club
Welcome To Chippendales,
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, November 20, to Thursday, November 24. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.,...
