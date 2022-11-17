Read full article on original website
The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William VolkerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. WiserCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies About Smashing TV On TwitterOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 yearsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning
The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
This Mahomes pass went viral. Chiefs’ Reid was impressed with another part of play, too
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wowed numerous NFL analysts with his pinpoint 40-yard completion to tight end Jody Fortson during Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. After film review, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he was plenty impressed as well. “That was a thing of beauty,”...
AFC Playoff Picture: Bengals Enter Wild Card Ranks For First Time In 2022
CINCINNATI — There is nothing like a cold, tough AFC North win. That's exactly what the Bengals just notched in a 37-30 triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers to make them 6-4 on the season. Joe Burrow posted his third career 350-plus yard, four-TD game and now has his franchise...
The Bills Dug Out of the Snow and Got Their Season Back on Track
Around 12:30 on Saturday afternoon, Bills PR chief Derek Boyko was behind the wheel with team COO Ron Raccuia sitting shotgun, the two having just navigated a circumstance they’d probably never anticipated encountering in their careers in professional football. The 77 inches a three-day winter storm dumped on the Southtowns region of the Buffalo suburbs was mostly on the ground by then, and they’d just picked up a stranded member of the team’s traveling party. The Bills were scheduled to leave for Detroit at 3 p.m.
Longhorns’ Steve Sarkisian Gushes Over ‘Special’ RB Bijan Robinson
Praise surrounding Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson has started to become redundant. That tends to happen when you've solidified yourself as one of the most talented players in college football. But after Saturday's 55-14 blowout win over the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, KS, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian pulled some...
Packers Have Played Brutal Schedule
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers aren’t playing well, and a surprisingly challenging schedule of opponents has made them pay. The Packers kicked off the season by losing at the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are 8-2 after going 8-9 last season. After knocking off the Bears,...
Swift, Goff, Chark Among Lowest PFF-Graded Lions
The Detroit Lions were able to execute their game plan on both sides of the football against the New York Giants. “I just think for our guys it’s another way just to memory bank what it took to win this game," Dan Campbell said postgame. "This type of game, on the road, knowing that type of opponent, what we had to do, and performing and producing inside this gameplan, and everything we needed to do.
Cowboys Vet Jourdan Lewis Fuels Jets vs. QB Zack Wilson Controversy
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys veteran defensive back Jourdan Lewis is out for the season due to injury, so he's got some time on his hands - time that allows him to check out NFL games ... and NFL Twitter. And the outrageous response from New York QB Zach Wilson to...
Chiefs’ Powell to make his NFL debut vs. Chargers. Here’s the list of inactive players
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Wide receiver Cornell Powell officially makes his NFL debut tonight. The Chiefs’ fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is not among Kansas City’s list of seven inactive players for Sunday evening’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Kansas City needed...
Gut Reaction: Broncos Finally Cut Bait with Melvin Gordon
After fumbling for the fifth time this season in a close game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncoswaived running back Melvin Gordon Monday morning. On Sunday, the Broncos became the first team in the NFL not to score 20-plus points on the Raiders and gave their former rival a six-game winning streak against them. Simply put, the game was another disastrous and embarrassing outing from the Broncos but was even worse as it happened at home in the Mile High City.
NFL Draft Profile: Jaylon Jones, Cornerback, Texas A&M Aggies
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Says He Injured LT Ronnie Stanley
View the original article to see embedded media. With 4:10 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Ravens and the Panthers, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson fell on left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s left ankle, causing the former All-Pro lineman to limp off the field. He did not return to the game.
NFL Draft Profile: Cooper Beebe, Offensive Lineman, Kansas State Wildcats
Bills-Lions Thanksgiving Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
Josh Allen and the high-powered Bills are the appetizer for NFL fans on Thanksgiving Day, kicking off the Week 12 three-game holiday slate when they head to Ford Field to square off with Jared Goff and the surging Lions. Buffalo is 3-2 straight-up (SU) and 2-2-1 against the spread (ATS)...
QB Davis Mills: Texans ‘Going To Find A Way’ After Embarrassing Loss To Commanders
HOUSTON — Week 11 of the 2022 campaign was a dim day for the Houston Texans. From the lack of effort and frustration that led to the Texans' 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders at NRG Stadium, staying optimistic with seven games left in the season could be challenging.
Lions’ Studs and Duds: Aidan Hutchinson, Jamaal Williams Shine
Make it three-in-a-row for Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions. For the first time since 2017, the Lions are officially on a three-game win streak. The latest triumph came Sunday, with a 31-18 win over the New York Giants. Though the matchup was a mismatch from a record perspective, with New...
Live In-Game Updates: Commanders Lead Texans 20-0 At Half
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have returned to the NRG Stadium for an interconference match against the 5-5 Washington Commanders, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns. For the first time this season, the Texans will take the field without rookie prospect Derek Stingley Jr., who is out...
Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Leaves Cowboys Game With Concussion
For the second consecutive week, Vikings star left tackle Christian Darrisaw has left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Darrisaw left Sunday's game against the Cowboys in the second quarter, having already given up his first two sacks of the season. This comes one week after Darrisaw left the game against the Bills with a concussion. The second-year left tackle was able to clear the concussion protocols this week in order to play in this game.
Brett Maher’s Birthday: Cowboys Redemption Tour Continues in Dallas
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has been maligned by some critics throughout his on-and-off NFL career. Having been on the street during the offseason, the 32-year-old won the kicking job in training camp ... Though not many were completely banking on his talent. And why? Frankly, that was due largely...
Football Poll Watching Week 13: USC Moves To No. 5
The TCU Horned Frogs (11-0, 8-0) remained at the No. 4 spot in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll this week. It remains their highest rank since being ranked No. 4 in both Weeks 8 and 9 of the 2017 season. On Saturday, TCU defeated the Baylor...
