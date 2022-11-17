The Detroit Lions were able to execute their game plan on both sides of the football against the New York Giants. “I just think for our guys it’s another way just to memory bank what it took to win this game," Dan Campbell said postgame. "This type of game, on the road, knowing that type of opponent, what we had to do, and performing and producing inside this gameplan, and everything we needed to do.

