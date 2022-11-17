Read full article on original website
Related
Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law
DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says...
Ex-Homeland Security agent sentenced for bribery
A former special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for accepting bribes to feed information to an organized crime figure
Indiana doctor defends actions in 10-year-old's abortion
An Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion drugs to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio has defended her actions before a judge in the case that drew national attention in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June
Police have identified the 5 people killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting
While police haven't released more details about the motive, the massacre at Club Q -- a longtime safe haven for the local LGBTQ community -- has shattered a sense of security.
Comments / 0