Read full article on original website
Fred Flintstone
3d ago
One would think she should be more concerned with crime across the state and not snow all so much. Stupidity reins in Albany!
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
President Biden approves emergency declaration for North Country counties following historic winter storm
ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration request for several New York counties following the historic winter storm, according to a press release from New York Governor Kathy Hochul. This includes Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, as well as Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego and Wyoming as […]
wwnytv.com
Watertown DPW’s storm cost so far is $70K
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The lake effect snowstorm has cost the city of Watertown about $70,000 so far. With President Biden’s emergency declaration, 75 percent of that money could be covered by the federal government. As of Sunday, Watertown Department of Public Works Superintendent Patrick Keenan said crews...
Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way
Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
cnycentral.com
Oswego County: Fire out at former Attis Biofuels site
Volney, N.Y. — A long smoldering fire at the former Attis Biofuels site in Volney has been extinguished, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. Weatherup had signed an emergency order in late October that triggered a public-private partnership to put the fire out and remove the burned materials from inside the silo that caught fire earlier this year. That emergency declaration has now been rescinded.
wwnytv.com
Watertown mayor apologizes: ‘We would like to have everything clear within 24 hours’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Crews from the City of Watertown continue efforts to clean the streets, but it has the Watertown Mayor apologizing. Mayor Jeff Smith says although most main roads in the city are clear, the city has been having a hard time keeping side roads clean, but crews are getting to them.
wdkx.com
Governor Hochul Requests Federal Emergency For ‘Historic Storm’
Governor Kathy Hochul has submitted a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
Lake effect snow causes delays, closings in some North Country, Oneida County schools
Heavy snow and winds caused some schools in the North Country and Oneida County to delay or close on Monday. Some communities got more than 20 inches of snow from the lake-effect bands that hit Sunday and overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Some parts of Jefferson County are...
wrvo.org
After dumping several feet across the North Country, heavy lake effect snow shifts south Sunday
After more than 5 feet of lake effect snow fell across parts of the North Country from Friday night to Saturday night, the lake effect snow is expected to shift south across parts of Oswego and Oneida counties during the day Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, Watertown picked...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Citibus to resume normal routes Monday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown bus routes are on track to resume as normal on Monday. Watertown’s CitiBus is planning on resuming regular schedules Monday. However, they do warn that due to the condition of some of the side streets the routes travel, delays, and detours may occur.
wwnytv.com
Governor tells Watertown “More Help is Coming”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Hochul tells 7NEWS more plows and operators are coming to the North Country to help clear the snow from this weekend’s historic lake effect snowstorm. Governor Hochul was expected to visit the Watertown area Sunday morning and give a snowstorm update, but mid-morning...
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on homeless shelter, Lowville ban & ‘Lucky’ dog
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A temporary homeless shelter opened inside a donated building on Main Avenue in Watertown. It came a day after the mayor took issue with tarps being put up at the Butler Pavilion to shield homeless people from the snowstorm:. Think you dropped the ball, Mayor...
fox5dc.com
NY governor requests federal emergency declaration after historic snowstorm
A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm that's underway in western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, will begin to wind down on Sunday and Monday after dropping several feet of snow across the region. Bands of heavy snow off lakes Erie and Ontario have been producing snowfall...
1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
Jefferson County buried in snow, residents shocked
Feet, not inches of lake effect snow piled up across Jefferson County in under twelve hours. This was as the region was rocked by an early season lake effect snowstorm that stretched across the eastern Lake Ontario region.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
wwnytv.com
Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
wwnytv.com
Zoo New York to host ‘Winter Wonderlights’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York in Watertown’s Thompson Park is once again hosting its holiday lights show. Events coordinator Kristina Friel and executive director Larry Sorel said it’s the third year for their “Winter Wonderlights” event. Watch the video for their interview on...
wwnytv.com
Marcia E. Santimaw Bouissey, 76, formerly of Malone and Canton
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Marcia E. Santimaw Bouissey, 76, of Truman Avenue, Plattsburgh and formerly of Malone and Canton, died Sunday, November 20, 2022 at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh. A graveside service will be held in the Spring in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services,...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lake Effect Snow Warning For Entire Listening Area Updated Sunday AM
FOR LEWIS COUNTY...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
wwnytv.com
Fire damages Lewis County mobile home
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A Port Leyden mobile home was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning. Lewis County dispatchers say the fire at the Christine Mooney residence at 3404 River Road was called in shortly before 4 a.m. Port Leyden firefighters arrived to find fire in the...
Comments / 4