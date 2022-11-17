Imran Khan, the populist prime minister voted out of power in Pakistan this spring, says he is intensifying protests against his removal. Khan and his followers have staged protests ever since Pakistan's parliament removed him in a vote of no confidence in April. Refusing to accept his defeat, he asked his followers to stage demonstrations while converging on the capital city, Islamabad. During one such protest on November 3, Khan was shot in the leg.

3 DAYS AGO