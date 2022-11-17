ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

wypr.org

Attorney General Frosh on the cover-up of abuse by Baltimore's Catholic archdiocese

158 priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore abused more than 600 victims over the past 80 years, according to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. The office has been investigating allegations of abuse -- and the Catholic Church’s action to protect abusers - since 2019. A court motion filed Thursday outlines some of the investigation’s findings and asks a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge to release the report to the public. Read the press release here.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore reaches 300th homicide of 2022

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore has reached 300 homicides for the eighth consecutive year. The Baltimore Police Department said a 34-year-old man was shot around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 3400 block of Spelman Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

78-year-old man injured following hammer attack at church in North Baltimore on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A 78-year-old man was injured after another man struck him with a hammer at a church in North Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.The hammer attack occurred at 10:13 a.m., police said.That's when officers on patrol in the northern part of the city were sent to a church in the 4300 block of Old York Road to investigate a report of an aggravated assault, according to authorities.Several church members detained the 55-year-old hammer-wielding man following the attack, police said.The man who was struck by the hammer had only a minor cut to the ear, according to authorities.Investigators believe that the hammer-wielding man was suffering from a mental crisis. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.Medics took the 78-year-old man with the ear injury to an area hospital for precautionary measures, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man accused of raping child arrested days after featured on ID's 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man who was featured on Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" was arrested days after the episode aired.Alex Bennett, accused of raping a child in 2020, made a national appearance on the series' Season 4 finale, titled "15 Seconds of Shame," on Nov. 9.Bennett was arrested on the East Coast on Nov. 15 after a tip came in following  the show aired that helped authorities develop his location further, and ultimately led to an arrest. The United States Marshals said Bennett was taken into custody by Deputies from the District of Maryland's Silver Shield unit,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's 299th homicide victim identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man killed in a Southwest Baltimore stabbing was identified by police Friday. 25-year-old Michael Jackson was killed Wednesday night in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, police say. Police found Jackson on the scene suffering from apparent stab wounds to the body. He was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Fugitive wanted for rape arrested by U.S. Marshals in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – United States Marshals have arrested a fugitive wanted for rape and robbery in Baltimore. Alex Bennett, 27, was captured by the state fugitive task force on Reisterstown Road, where he was arrested without incident this week. After his arrest, he was transferred to the custody of the Baltimore Police Department and processed at the Central Booking Intake Facility. The post Fugitive wanted for rape arrested by U.S. Marshals in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 injured from 2 overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were injured in two shootings in Northwest Baltimore Friday night, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a local hospital to a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once officers arrived to the hospital, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore officer sustained a few injuries during an arrest

A Baltimore police officer suffered ankle and shoulder injuries while trying to arrest a suspect in the 7200 block of Harford Road on Thursday evening. The suspect got away initially but was later caught on Taylor Avenue. The officer was taken to Shock Trauma, where he's expected to be OK.
BALTIMORE, MD

