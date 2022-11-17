ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

FLORIDA TODAY photographers give you a front row view to history

By Rob Landers, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313ZDX_0jEpKOHx00

Dear FLORIDA TODAY Subscribers,

What an epic week this was.

NASA finally ignited the engines on the Space Launch System rocket sparking the start of Project Artemis and humankind's quest to return to the moon. History has truly been made, yet again, on the Space Coast.

It's capping off a tremendous month for the team here at FLORIDA TODAY and today I want to look at the part of our team whose work catches the most eyes. We've mentioned them only once in the year since we started this newsletter journey together. They are our photographers.

Craig Bailey, TIm Shortt and Malcolm Denemark are machines. This trio has held together our visuals for decades. And combined they've got 119 years of experience working at Brevard's premiere news organization.

Before and after Hurricane Nicole, our visual journalists used every second of their time in the field gathering as much photo and video evidence of what has happening around Brevard as they could.

Just days earlier, the three had roamed the county looking for voters, candidates, campaign sign holders and others gathered around polling places to bring you a picture perfect view of what election day looked like in Brevard.

And then this week, they captured spectacular shots of the Artemis launch - all while still covering the daily stuff that happens in Brevard. From high school sports to Falcon 9 launches, from a Veterans Day parade to a Native American Festival, they were our eyes in places most of us couldn't get to - and the hyperlinks under each of those topics will allow you to see some of the latest photo galleries.

Earlier this year I asked our visuals team some questions to get a little more insight about the jobs they do and what it's like to be the eyes on the scene for Brevard County and in some cases the world.

"Every day is different, you never know what to expect," said chief photographer and 42-year FLORIDA TODAY veteran Malcolm "Denny" Denemark. "We are capturing the history and events of the county in photographs. You get to meet new people every day. Sometimes you are meeting them for a mundane reason to you that might not be mundane to them. Other times you are meeting them during emotional moments of great joy, pain, everyday life or a 'Norman Rockwell' moment."

For Craig Bailey: "It is the best job in the world. Sounds trite, unless you love what you do.”

And Tim Shortt echoed a similar vibe: “I’ve never had quite the same day twice. I meet new people, and new photo challenges every day. It never gets old.”

These guys know Brevard and your subscription helps keep them in the field giving you a front-row seat to what’s happening across the Space Coast.

And speaking of your subscription, I’ve placed some of the stories your subscription helped us provide down below.

You can reach our photographers via email or on Instagram. Find Craig at cbailey@floridatoday.com or @crbphoto1. Tim can be reached at tshortt@floridatoday.com or @photogtim1 and Malcolm is reachable at mdenemark@floridatoday.com or @malcolmdenemark.

And, as always, you can reach out to me at rlanders@floridatoday.com. Or you can find me on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube (just click the name, the internet will do the rest).

And, once again, thank you for subscribing to FLORIDA TODAY and supporting local journalists like Malcolm, Craig, Tim and me.

