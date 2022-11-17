Read full article on original website
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 11-19-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
nomadlawyer.org
NAVARRE BEACH: A Wonderful Place For Outdoor Enthusiasts
Navarre Beach, Florida – A Wonderful Place For Families and Outdoor Enthusiasts. Located in Florida, Navarre Beach is a wonderful place for families to visit. There are several things to do in the area, including a Marine Park and Sea Turtle Conservation Center. You will also find accommodations, restaurants, and a pier.
getthecoast.com
Bob Bonezzi, long-time Destin developer, leaves behind an iconic legacy
On November 17, 2022, Robert “Bob” Bonezzi of Destin passed away at the age of 71. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Bonezzi was an accomplished developer and passionate restaurateur who created some of the most iconic establishments in the community including The Back Porch, The Crab Trap, Surf Hut, and The Boardwalk.
WJHG-TV
Traffic crash in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies reported a traffic crash early Monday afternoon. According to BCSO, several vehicles had collided on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th Pl. As of 12:00, the road was closed. Officials suggested a detour at E Highway...
Florida man arrested, ran a gambling house in Crestview: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Winter Garden man was arrested earlier this month on a misdemeanor charge for “keeping a gambling house” in Crestview with a gaming room and slot machines at an internet café, according to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Lin Zhou, 56, used The Lucky Pearl Internet Café […]
3 injured after truck crashes into Fort Walton Beach home: Fire Department
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people are injured after a truck crashed into a home on Hollywood Blvd early Sunday morning. The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department released photos of the crash called in around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Crews responded to the call about a crash with possible entrapment. FWBFD […]
Destin Log
What to know before you go to the Destin Christmas parade and boat parade
In just a couple of weeks, Christmas will be on parade in Destin, by land and sea. First will be the marching bands, floats and Santa on a firetruck down U.S. 98, followed by a lighted boat parade on Destin harbor. Here's a rundown of what's to come:. By land.
waltonoutdoors.com
Camp Christmas holiday fun at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park Dec. 9 – 10
Join in on family holiday fun at the annual “Camp Christmas” at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park December 9 from 4 – 8 p.m. and December 10 from 3 – 8 p.m. There will be lots of activities for the kids, crafts, music and food for all. Families will be able to take the Topsy’s Polar Express past Santa’s Workshop and then to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus up at the North Pole. Kids will be able to mail their letters to Santa there as well. There will be holiday gifts available at a silent auction open both evenings. Local artists have really shown their support and many of the Artist of the Year winners have pieces available to put under your Christmas tree.
Vickie Edge: Owner of Destin day spa murdered by man she met online
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman who fell in love with a man she met online found dead inside his Milton home. Why did he do it? This is the story of Vickie Edge. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Vickie Edge’s story is the […]
Atmore Advance
Atmore man arrested by Okaloosa County, Fla. on misdemeanor warrants
An Atmore man was arrested by a neighboring agency on misdemeanor warrants Nov. 15, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tondrae Forney, 19, of Atmore, was apprehended during a traffic stop and had several misdemeanor warrants with the APD.
Destin Log
'Whatever the farmers have': Crop Drop Destin ready to distribute 80,000 pounds of produce
Thousands of pounds of potatoes, fruits and more are being trucked in from Georgia and South Florida as part of 14th annual Crop Drop on Saturday at Destin High School. And the event is just what it sounds like: Produce is "dropped" and then bagged and sent out to help feed people.
WJHG-TV
Prescribed burn turns wildfire in Youngstown
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials say the fire is 200 acres and is now 75% contained (Friday, 8:45 p.m.). We’ll continue to give more updates as they become available. A controlled burn in Youngstown has turned into a wildfire, according to the Florida Forest Service. The wildfire is...
waltonoutdoors.com
Wesley House at Eden Gardens State Park dressed up for the holidays, luminary walk Dec. 10
The holiday spirit is in full swing at the Wesley House at Eden Gardens State Park. Local businesses have decorated the interior of the house in holiday décor and it is open to the public for tours hourly 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Monday. The house is closed to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday as well as certain holidays. Tour fees are $4 per adult and $2 per child under the age of 12. Cash, check or credit card accepted at the Wesley House.
WEAR
Deputies: Stabbing under investigation in Pace
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, a stabbing is under investigation in Pace Saturday afternoon. A call was made about the incident around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Pontiz Parkway and McLain Lane near Conner Court. At this time, no further details...
WEAR
Crop Drop Destin to giveaway 120,000 pounds of food
DESTIN, Fla. -- 120,000 pounds of food is making its way to Destin. All of it will be used to feed hungry families across the panhandle. The group called Crop Drop Destin is hosting their 14th annual food giveaway. It's happening Saturday at Destin High School from 7:30 a.m. until...
Local organization provides Thanksgiving food for hundreds of families
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB)– A Hand Up International Inc. held a Thanksgiving food giveaway at Rutherford High School on Saturday. Over 70 Rutherford students and volunteers helped give away fresh produce, canned goods, turkey, and ham. Around 500 families will now have food to eat on Thanksgiving. A Hand Up International Inc. CEO Jeanette Best said […]
WEAR
Deputies: Milton woman arrested for stabbing 1 person in Pace
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon in Pace. 32-year-old Monique Garner, of Milton, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault - battery. According to...
WEAR
Two Northwest Florida Gold Star families surprised with mortgage payoffs
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday it has paid off the mortgages held on the Florida homes of three Gold Star families, including two from Northwest Florida. Army Chief Warrant Officer Stephen Shull - Nokomis. Navy Lieutenant Commander David Meadows - Niceville. USMC Captain Dustin Lukasiewicz - Navarre. Foundation...
WJHG-TV
Man on death row begs for life in prison at Spencer hearing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man once sentenced to death for killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was given what’s called a Spencer hearing Friday. Matthew Caylor, 47, is asking Circuit Judge Christopher Patterson to consider life in prison. This after his original death sentence was thrown out due to a 2016 Florida Supreme Court law that says a death penalty verdict needs to be unanimous. The jury in 2009 originally voted 8 to 4 in favor of the death penalty.
