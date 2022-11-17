Join in on family holiday fun at the annual “Camp Christmas” at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park December 9 from 4 – 8 p.m. and December 10 from 3 – 8 p.m. There will be lots of activities for the kids, crafts, music and food for all. Families will be able to take the Topsy’s Polar Express past Santa’s Workshop and then to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus up at the North Pole. Kids will be able to mail their letters to Santa there as well. There will be holiday gifts available at a silent auction open both evenings. Local artists have really shown their support and many of the Artist of the Year winners have pieces available to put under your Christmas tree.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO