Margate City, NJ

jerseybites.com

Coffee Flights and Other Delights in the Swedesboro Area

I’ve heard that there are two types of coffee drinkers: Some people drink coffee to wake up and some people wake up to drink coffee. If this is true then I certainly fit into the latter category!. Hens & Honey is a specialty coffee shop in Swedesboro. Being from...
SWEDESBORO, NJ
somerspoint.com

Christmas at the Somers Mansion Dec. 3

Shore Local in partnership with the Patriots of the Somers Mansion will present the second annual Christmas at the Mansion holiday extravaganza on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will include local merchants, food trucks, live music, an elves wrapping station, kids’ activities and, of course,...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Holiday Train Ride Returns in Hammonton, NJ

It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
HAMMONTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Can Anything Be Done About The Stray Cats In Mays Landing, NJ?

This subject may be hard for some animal lovers to discuss, but it's a long overdue one for one specific town in Atlantic County. It breaks my heart to see all of the feral cats roaming around Mays Landing. I live near the Hamilton Mall right off the Black Horse Pike and there are always cats prowling around the various parking lots within that section of town. This isn't a new issue, either.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
WHYY

Philly Flower Show will come inside and go electric

The world’s largest and oldest indoor flower show will once again come inside. The Philadelphia Flower Show had to move out of its usual home inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the last two years, down to FDR Park in South Philly, because of the pandemic. “We learned a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
watchthetramcarplease.com

Cape May, NJ is in a Hallmark Christmas Movie

The Hallmark Channel “Christmas at the Golden Dragon” was filmed in Cape May, NJ. Description of the movie: “When Romy and Rick’s parents surprise them with the news that they will be closing the Chinese restaurant they have owned and operated for decades, the siblings each find themselves reevaluating their futures. Also impacted by the news are the landmark restaurant’s loyal patrons and staff, who have all come to depend on the restaurant over the holidays.”
CAPE MAY, NJ
Daily Voice

Best Pie Shops In Philadelphia Region

Apple, pumpkin, pecan or coconut cream, most American families are sporting pie on their Thanksgiving tables. No time for baking? Here are some of the best places to purchase pies in the Philadelphia area. Philadelphia. Sweet T's Bakery and Snack Shop. Little Susie's Coffee & Pie. The Bakeshop on 20th.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Dog found near Five Corners intersection in Absecon

ABSECON,NJ – Do you know this guy? He was found today in the cold weather near the Five Corners intersection in Absecon. He was in the custody of the Absecon Police Department. He appeared to be very cold and relieved that the man in blue brought him down to central booking. He was scanned for a microchip, but none was found. If you know this dog, please contact the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667. The post Dog found near Five Corners intersection in Absecon appeared first on Shore News Network.
ABSECON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Cape May, NJ, One of Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US

When it comes to the winter, South Jersey isn't the most desirable destination. However, there is one Southern New Jersey town that is worth visiting in the winter. There was a survey by a well-respected travel magazine that landed one popular South Jersey town on the list as one of the Top 40 prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.
CAPE MAY, NJ
