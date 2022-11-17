ABSECON,NJ – Do you know this guy? He was found today in the cold weather near the Five Corners intersection in Absecon. He was in the custody of the Absecon Police Department. He appeared to be very cold and relieved that the man in blue brought him down to central booking. He was scanned for a microchip, but none was found. If you know this dog, please contact the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667. The post Dog found near Five Corners intersection in Absecon appeared first on Shore News Network.

ABSECON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO