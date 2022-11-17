Read full article on original website
Rent This Decked-Out Christmas Home in Cape May That Sleeps 22
You've heard about the magnificent Christmas charm in Cape May - now you can live it!. We found a beautiful home beautifully decorated outside and available for rent on VRBO. This charming house has 8 bedrooms and sleeps 22. It's called the Empress of Cape May and has 10 bathrooms.
jerseybites.com
Coffee Flights and Other Delights in the Swedesboro Area
I’ve heard that there are two types of coffee drinkers: Some people drink coffee to wake up and some people wake up to drink coffee. If this is true then I certainly fit into the latter category!. Hens & Honey is a specialty coffee shop in Swedesboro. Being from...
somerspoint.com
Christmas at the Somers Mansion Dec. 3
Shore Local in partnership with the Patriots of the Somers Mansion will present the second annual Christmas at the Mansion holiday extravaganza on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will include local merchants, food trucks, live music, an elves wrapping station, kids’ activities and, of course,...
My mom says not to hang Christmas lights at my NJ shore home
According to PopCrush.com, a woman said that people who are putting up their Christmas decorations now are solely doing it for attention. OK, Ebenezer Scrooge. I am not sure who made you the new Santa Claus but I can think of plenty of reasons why people are decorating now. These...
“Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovations” On HGTV To Film Again In Wildwood, NJ
Get ready to see the Wildwoods on the silver screen once again!. It's always great when one of our shore towns gets some national attention. This won't be the first time all eyes were on Wildwood. It's still just as exciting, though!. According to the folks at Wildwood Video Archive,...
Holiday Train Ride Returns in Hammonton, NJ
It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
Can Anything Be Done About The Stray Cats In Mays Landing, NJ?
This subject may be hard for some animal lovers to discuss, but it's a long overdue one for one specific town in Atlantic County. It breaks my heart to see all of the feral cats roaming around Mays Landing. I live near the Hamilton Mall right off the Black Horse Pike and there are always cats prowling around the various parking lots within that section of town. This isn't a new issue, either.
Mountain Lion Sighting Near Millville Airport Saturday Night
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County Saturday night (November 19, 2022). The woman, who we'll identify as "C," said her sighting happened about 9 pm as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. C...
2 New Roller Coasters Planned for Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk
Thrill seekers will love this news. Two new roller coasters are reportedly coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. Steel Pier, America's oldest amusement park, announced this week their plans to add two coasters. The Wild Mouse, according to Wildwood Video Archive, will be a spinning coaster. It's slated to debut...
See Humongous 50 Foot Christmas Tree Without Leaving New Jersey
"Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree....." We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving so I think the holiday talk can officially begin. And thank goodness because there is tons to do and see in New Jersey this holiday season. Usually, a lot of Garden State residents take a trip...
Philly Flower Show will come inside and go electric
The world’s largest and oldest indoor flower show will once again come inside. The Philadelphia Flower Show had to move out of its usual home inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the last two years, down to FDR Park in South Philly, because of the pandemic. “We learned a...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Cape May, NJ is in a Hallmark Christmas Movie
The Hallmark Channel “Christmas at the Golden Dragon” was filmed in Cape May, NJ. Description of the movie: “When Romy and Rick’s parents surprise them with the news that they will be closing the Chinese restaurant they have owned and operated for decades, the siblings each find themselves reevaluating their futures. Also impacted by the news are the landmark restaurant’s loyal patrons and staff, who have all come to depend on the restaurant over the holidays.”
ocnjdaily.com
Pajama-Wearing Shoppers Enjoy Ocean City’s “Earlier than the Bird”
Pajama-clad shoppers in Ocean City’s downtown Saturday could have drawn some stares if it hadn’t been for a zany event each year when it is OK to wear PJs to buy those special holiday gifts – even if it was only 39 degrees out. Yes, “Earlier than...
Kid Rock to play the Wildwood, NJ beach in June
Add Kid Rock to the list of music stars playing on the beach in Wildwood!. Kid Rock is the latest headliner to be named for the 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. The event is taking place on the beach June 15 -18. Kid Rock is famous for his...
Best Pie Shops In Philadelphia Region
Apple, pumpkin, pecan or coconut cream, most American families are sporting pie on their Thanksgiving tables. No time for baking? Here are some of the best places to purchase pies in the Philadelphia area. Philadelphia. Sweet T's Bakery and Snack Shop. Little Susie's Coffee & Pie. The Bakeshop on 20th.
Seeing Deer & More In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
My daily ride from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey to the Northfield studios of Townsquare Media, is often like a ride through the zoo. On my way in, it’s in the dark, early hours of the morning. On a daily basis, I can see:. Deer. Rabbits. Raccoons. Skunks. Opossum.
Dog found near Five Corners intersection in Absecon
ABSECON,NJ – Do you know this guy? He was found today in the cold weather near the Five Corners intersection in Absecon. He was in the custody of the Absecon Police Department. He appeared to be very cold and relieved that the man in blue brought him down to central booking. He was scanned for a microchip, but none was found. If you know this dog, please contact the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667. The post Dog found near Five Corners intersection in Absecon appeared first on Shore News Network.
TidalWave Country Music Festival Returning to Atlantic City
After a very successful three days and nights this past summer, the producers of the TidalWave Music Festival are returning to the Atlantic City Beach in the summer of 2023. The announced dates for the event are August 11 - 13, 2023. As of yet, no artists have been announced...
Cape May, NJ, One of Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US
When it comes to the winter, South Jersey isn't the most desirable destination. However, there is one Southern New Jersey town that is worth visiting in the winter. There was a survey by a well-respected travel magazine that landed one popular South Jersey town on the list as one of the Top 40 prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.
5 Juveniles, 2 Adults Attacked By Dogs in Atlantic City, NJ
Seven people including five juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 are recovering after being bitten by a pair of dogs in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened just before 3:45 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined...
