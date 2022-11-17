A 22-year-old Springfield motorist was injured in an early Thursday morning traffic accident on westbound I-44 at the 141-mile marker in Laclede County. The highway patrol says Logan W. Gibson fell asleep at the wheel of his 1999 Toyota Camry and struck the rear of a 2004 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit, driven by 57-year-old Doil A. Richardson of Salem. Richardson was not injured in the collision, but Gibson received moderate injuries and was transported by Mercy Air Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for treatment of moderate injuries.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO