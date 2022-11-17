SEATTLE - Police are searching for a suspect who fired shots at officers as they were responding to a domestic violence situation in West Seattle Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 12:30 a.m., a woman called police saying that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through the area and pointing a handgun at her. When police arrived, they spotted the 26-year-old suspect driving toward her house, but he sped away as soon as they tried pursuing him.

