etxview.com
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
kjan.com
Cass County Supervisors to hold a public hearing on Massena area zoning change
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Board of Supervisors in Cass County will begin their meeting Tuesday at 9-a.m., with a Public Hearing. The hearing is with regard to a proposed amendment to Zoning, changing McCunn Specialty Firearms, LLC from a Business District to Light Industrial, for the purpose of assembling firearms.
kjan.com
Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Welcome New Staff at Hy-Vee
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Hy-Vee on Thursday, November 17th, 2022. The Ambassadors welcomed Store Manager Jon Johnson back to the store, while also being introduced to other new staff. Jon Johnson was the Hy-Vee store manager for four years until 2018. During his time away, Johnson worked in other grocery stores in Webster City, Lincoln, and Omaha. After a few years away, he approached Hy-Vee about getting back into Atlantic. He says his favorite part about working in a small-town Hy-Vee, is being involved in community partnerships and events.
kjan.com
Drinking Water Advisory in the City of Exira
(Exira, Iowa) – Officials with the City of Exira Water Supply are recommending residents boil their water before using for drinking or to use an alternative source. The Regional Water Rural Water Association Water Supply had a problem in the distribution system and the water main feeding the City of Exira had to be shut down. Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it is being recommended that the water be boiled before using for drinking or cooking or that an alternative source be used.
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old life-flighted to Omaha after Cass County, Iowa crash injures 3
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 24-year-old and two teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. near 550th and Nishna Valley Road in Cass County, Iowa. Authorities say a 1995 Ford Ranger was eastbound on Nishna Valley...
kjan.com
Holiday travel safety
(Council Bluffs, Iowa/KJAN) – The holiday travel season is upon us. Americans will be making their way over the river and through the woods…to see distant – and not so distant relatives, by plane, train and automobile. If you’re traveling on the road to make your destination, be advised law enforcement agencies across the State will be watching to ensure drivers obey the rules of the road, and making it there and back, safely. Last year in Iowa, 11 people lost their lives on the State’s roads between November 15th and the 28th, which is the holiday traveling time-frame. State Patrol Trooper Ryan Devault with District 3 in Council Bluffs , says to-date, there have been 302 fatalities statewide since the beginning of the year.
kjan.com
Nov. 21st Area School Board meeting previews
The Griswold, Exira-EHK and Audubon School Boards are set to hold separate, regular meetings, Monday evening. The Griswold School Board meeting gets underway at 5:30-p.m. Here’s what’s on their agenda under. New Business:. 8. SBRC Application For Increasing Enrollment, Open Enrollment, Out And LEP Instruction Beyond Five Year...
kjan.com
Accident in Union County Sunday evening
(Arispe, Iowa) – A single-vehicle accident southeast of Arispe, Sunday evening, resulted in possible/unknown injuries to the driver of a 2018 Dodge Charger. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Levi Joshua Henry, of Ellston, was traveling east on 270th Street at around 7:16-p.m., when a deer came out of the north ditch and entered the roadway.
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
doniphanherald.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Nebraska
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
fox42kptm.com
LGBTQ+ organizations in Nebraska react to Colorado nightclub shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Various LGBTQ+ organizations around Nebraska reacted to the deadly Colorado nightclub shooting that killed five and injured dozens more. PFLAG Omaha expressed their thoughts and prayers for the Colorado Springs community on Facebook:. We are absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of Colorado Springs...
WOWT
Interstate 29 construction in Council Bluffs reaches last major phase
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Drivers taking Interstates 480 or 29 in Council Bluffs for the Thanksgiving holiday will notice some big changes. The construction project on this stretch of the interstate system in Council Bluffs is about to enter its third year. Since it began in early 2021, many...
KETV.com
Final Douglas County election results confirm sheriff, no Republican supermajority in unicameral
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The final votes have been counted in Douglas County, and the last batch of unofficial results from the Nov. 8 election have been issued. In the race for Douglas County Sheriff, the results confirmed Republican Aaron Hanson as the winner. Hanson defeated Democrat Greg Gonzalez...
WOWT
Iowa Man airlifted to hospital after car catches fire in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A driver was airlifted to a hospital after his car caught on fire. It happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. near 265th Street and Q Avenue in Villisca, Iowa. Deputies say the man’s pickup truck was fully engulfed in a field just off the roadway...
kjan.com
Program on the origins of baseball in Iowa set for Sunday, in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Historians generally agree that the sport of baseball likely came to America from England, but how did the sport get to Iowa? That’s the topic of a free presentation set to take place this Sunday, in Atlantic. John Liepa, long time baseball fan, life-long baseball card collector, historian and professor, will discuss the origins of baseball and how it came to Iowa. His presentation, entitled “How Iowa Met Baseball: The Myths, The History, The players,” serves to dispel some of the myths regarding the invention of baseball, origins and evolution of the early game in the United States, and how the Civil War played a role in accelerating the spread of the game. The very first mention of the game coming to Iowa, he says, was in 1858.
News Channel Nebraska
Center in Omaha announces inmate missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate was announced missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) on Saturday night. Officials said 29-year-old Devante Prusia was meant to be at work when they noticed his electronic monitoring device had been removed and he did not return to CCC-O. Prusia is a 6'3'', 190 lbs. black man and has black hair with brown eyes.
kjan.com
2 from northwest Iowa arrested in connection with package thefts in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department reports two people were arrested in connection with the theft of packages from a residence in town. The Police Department received a report on November 18th, of packages that had been stolen. The reporting party also provided officers with video footage of the incident. While on patrol later in the day, officers located a vehicle that matched what they had seen in the video. Officers subsequently made contact with the vehicle and its occupants. Through the investigation that followed, officers were able to recover the stolen items.
WOWT
Metro businesses: customers increasingly want convenience around the holidays
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Holiday meals and traditions look different for everyone around the Omaha area. “We just like to give people in the community, the families around the community the opportunity to get together and celebrate with each other without having to put in the work,” says Amanda Mass, the manager at Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails in Council Bluffs.
kjan.com
Special Election to be held next month in Fontanelle
(Fontanelle, Iowa) – Adair County Elections Deputy Joshua Nelson reports the City of Fontanelle will hold a Special Election on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 to determine who will fill three vacancy seats on the City Council. The candidates who have filed papers to run in the Special Election include:
KETV.com
Power outage impacting nearly 20,000 people in Douglas, Sarpy counties Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly 20,000 people in Douglas and Sarpy counties are without power on Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District said the cause of the outage, which is currently impacting 18,658 people, is not known at this time. OPPD said an issue with a piece of equipment in...
