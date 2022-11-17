ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

vineyardgazette.com

Chilmark Ponders Beach Replenishment Offer

A Chilmark policy of allowing natural erosion to take its course at Squibnocket beach was reconsidered by the select board on Nov 16, when a Woods Hole Group representative proposed a privately funded beach nourishment project. The project, said WHG senior coastal geologist Tara Marden, was initiated on behalf of...
CHILMARK, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Island Light: Thankful

There is plenty to be thankful for this upcoming week. We are thankful for the beauty of this place, for the early morning November ground fog that hovers over the fields and rolling woodlands of West Tisbury, for the pale orange sunrise that climbs over the eastern edge of Chappaquiddick, for the deep scarlet sunset that floods the western cliffs of Aquinnah, for the sound of the horn on our ferries as they round the breakwater in Vineyard Haven.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Man Arraigned in Connection to Rockland Trust Robbery

An Edgartown man who police said drove the getaway car in last week’s armed robbery of a Rockland Trust bank branch was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court. Miquel A. Jones, 30, of Edgartown was arrested Friday and charged as an accessory after the fact in Thursday’s holdup of the Vineyard Haven bank. The Hon. Benjamin Barnes set bail at $300,000, with conditions of release to include GPS monitoring and an 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. Mr. Jones pleaded not guilty to the charge.
EDGARTOWN, MA
newbedfordguide.com

MassDEP penalizes New Bedford’s Bob’s Tire Company for solid waste violations

“The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $16,080 penalty to Bob’s Tire Co., Inc., located at 55 Brook Street in New Bedford, for violations of solid waste regulations. MassDEP conducted multiple site inspections, in coordination with the City of New Bedford’s Resilience and Environmental Stewardship program,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Pawtucket Times

City residents get prized heirlooms appraised

PAWTUCKET – One day in 1995, Brenda Gagnon decided it was time her growing family had another dresser, so she went to a yard sale and purchased one, she said, for about $15. After taking it home and cleaning it, she discovered under one of the drawer’s liners what appeared to be an official document. It was very old, and she thought it to be a certificate offering gratitude to a Rhode Island soldier, Dennis Heaney, for his military service during the Civil War.
PAWTUCKET, RI
vineyardgazette.com

High School Committee Moves Shelter Discussion

After rescinding a vote in favor of letting the winter homeless shelter operate nights on school-owned land at Martha's Vineyard Community Services, the Martha's Vineyard Regional High School committee will discuss the request at 6 p.m. Nov. 28. The school committee previously had scheduled separate meetings for the shelter discussion...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecod.com

State Outlines Future for Canal Bridge Replacements

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation outlined the future of the replacements for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges during two virtual forums this week. Officials showcased potential designs ranging from familiar arches to minimal flat-topped roadway. Lead Engineer John Smith says they are trying to balance durability, cost...
BOURNE, MA
hyannisnews.com

THREE ALARM BLAZE DISPLACES 8 WAREHAM RESIDENTS

Media statement from Captain John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department:. On Saturday, November 19, at 11:19 a.m. the Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Mickey Bird, who was in charge of Engine 1, immediately ordered a 2nd alarm on arrival, due to heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence. Arriving almost simultaneously, Chief John Kelley assumed command, and assisted the crew of Engine 1 begin their fire attack. Conditions at the scene deteriorated rapidly, prompting Chief Kelley to order all firefighters out of the building. In addition, Chief Kelley struck a 3rd alarm, bringing multiple other fire departments in for assistance. The fire was finally brought under control by 1:30 p.m., however firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots for several hours. One firefighter and one civilian were transported to Tobey Hospital for observation of non-life threatening injuries. Eight residents were displaced, and were being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WAREHAM, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

BREAKING: Individual related to bank robbery in custody

Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden told The Times Saturday afternoon that someone related to the Thursday morning Rockland Trust bank robbery is in custody. He said a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office is expected to be issued shortly. Tara Miltimore, a spokesperson for the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, subsequently emailed The Times a brief statement:
DUKES COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

Does Massachusetts Law Allow Dogs to Poop in Neighbor’s Yards?

Even though we've had our dog, Bo, for more than 2 years, I still consider myself a dog rookie. I feel like our family still has so many hacks to learn about being dog owners. When it comes to dogs, one hot topic always seems to be about where they can relieve themselves. We are lucky enough to have an Invisible Fence for our dog, and he has a designated spot in the woods where he takes care of business, which is a super nice feature.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI

Target 12: Yard Waste

While covering a completely different story in North Providence, Target 12 captured an unusual scene. Town workers were seen doing yardwork at a home owned by Mayor Charles Lombardi. Target 12 Investigator Tim White approached the mayor about the yardwork to get answers. Watch “Yard Waste,” and exclusive Target 12...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

