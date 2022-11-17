Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Ponders Beach Replenishment Offer
A Chilmark policy of allowing natural erosion to take its course at Squibnocket beach was reconsidered by the select board on Nov 16, when a Woods Hole Group representative proposed a privately funded beach nourishment project. The project, said WHG senior coastal geologist Tara Marden, was initiated on behalf of...
vineyardgazette.com
Island Light: Thankful
There is plenty to be thankful for this upcoming week. We are thankful for the beauty of this place, for the early morning November ground fog that hovers over the fields and rolling woodlands of West Tisbury, for the pale orange sunrise that climbs over the eastern edge of Chappaquiddick, for the deep scarlet sunset that floods the western cliffs of Aquinnah, for the sound of the horn on our ferries as they round the breakwater in Vineyard Haven.
GoLocalProv
Owners of Newport Restaurants Facing Fed Suit Say They Kept Tips While Serving and Bartending
The owners of one of the top restaurant groups in Newport are accused of keeping tips according to a lawsuit filed by the United States Department of Labor -- now, they have responded to the allegations. As part of their defense, they admitted they did keep tips while serving and...
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Man Arraigned in Connection to Rockland Trust Robbery
An Edgartown man who police said drove the getaway car in last week’s armed robbery of a Rockland Trust bank branch was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court. Miquel A. Jones, 30, of Edgartown was arrested Friday and charged as an accessory after the fact in Thursday’s holdup of the Vineyard Haven bank. The Hon. Benjamin Barnes set bail at $300,000, with conditions of release to include GPS monitoring and an 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. Mr. Jones pleaded not guilty to the charge.
newbedfordguide.com
MassDEP penalizes New Bedford’s Bob’s Tire Company for solid waste violations
“The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $16,080 penalty to Bob’s Tire Co., Inc., located at 55 Brook Street in New Bedford, for violations of solid waste regulations. MassDEP conducted multiple site inspections, in coordination with the City of New Bedford’s Resilience and Environmental Stewardship program,...
Pawtucket Times
City residents get prized heirlooms appraised
PAWTUCKET – One day in 1995, Brenda Gagnon decided it was time her growing family had another dresser, so she went to a yard sale and purchased one, she said, for about $15. After taking it home and cleaning it, she discovered under one of the drawer’s liners what appeared to be an official document. It was very old, and she thought it to be a certificate offering gratitude to a Rhode Island soldier, Dennis Heaney, for his military service during the Civil War.
vineyardgazette.com
High School Committee Moves Shelter Discussion
After rescinding a vote in favor of letting the winter homeless shelter operate nights on school-owned land at Martha's Vineyard Community Services, the Martha's Vineyard Regional High School committee will discuss the request at 6 p.m. Nov. 28. The school committee previously had scheduled separate meetings for the shelter discussion...
capecod.com
State Outlines Future for Canal Bridge Replacements
BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation outlined the future of the replacements for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges during two virtual forums this week. Officials showcased potential designs ranging from familiar arches to minimal flat-topped roadway. Lead Engineer John Smith says they are trying to balance durability, cost...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Water Department issues letter concerning drinking water and lead in the city
Although it was stated as not an emergency, the Fall River Water Department is letting residents know what they should do after the department failed to remove the required number of lead service lines. The letter issued is as follows:. “Our water system failed to remove the required number of...
hyannisnews.com
THREE ALARM BLAZE DISPLACES 8 WAREHAM RESIDENTS
Media statement from Captain John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department:. On Saturday, November 19, at 11:19 a.m. the Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Mickey Bird, who was in charge of Engine 1, immediately ordered a 2nd alarm on arrival, due to heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence. Arriving almost simultaneously, Chief John Kelley assumed command, and assisted the crew of Engine 1 begin their fire attack. Conditions at the scene deteriorated rapidly, prompting Chief Kelley to order all firefighters out of the building. In addition, Chief Kelley struck a 3rd alarm, bringing multiple other fire departments in for assistance. The fire was finally brought under control by 1:30 p.m., however firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots for several hours. One firefighter and one civilian were transported to Tobey Hospital for observation of non-life threatening injuries. Eight residents were displaced, and were being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Martha's Vineyard Times
BREAKING: Individual related to bank robbery in custody
Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden told The Times Saturday afternoon that someone related to the Thursday morning Rockland Trust bank robbery is in custody. He said a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office is expected to be issued shortly. Tara Miltimore, a spokesperson for the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, subsequently emailed The Times a brief statement:
Does Massachusetts Law Allow Dogs to Poop in Neighbor’s Yards?
Even though we've had our dog, Bo, for more than 2 years, I still consider myself a dog rookie. I feel like our family still has so many hacks to learn about being dog owners. When it comes to dogs, one hot topic always seems to be about where they can relieve themselves. We are lucky enough to have an Invisible Fence for our dog, and he has a designated spot in the woods where he takes care of business, which is a super nice feature.
WPRI
Target 12: Yard Waste
While covering a completely different story in North Providence, Target 12 captured an unusual scene. Town workers were seen doing yardwork at a home owned by Mayor Charles Lombardi. Target 12 Investigator Tim White approached the mayor about the yardwork to get answers. Watch “Yard Waste,” and exclusive Target 12...
fallriverreporter.com
Rehoboth Fire Department warns as driver injured after deer ends up in back seat
A driver was sent to the hospital after a deer crashed through the windshield of a vehicle. Friday night, the Rehoboth Fire Department responded to a serious accident with a SUV and a deer which went through the windshield and landed in the back seat. The driver which was the...
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 scratch ticket sold at Stop & Shop
There was a $100,000 lottery winner on Thursday, and the winning ticket was bought at a Stop & Shop. The prize was won in New Bedford playing the scratch ticket game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.”. Overall, there were 470 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold in Massachusetts on...
New England has 2 of the most spectacular light displays in the U.S., according to Frommer’s
Two New England destinations are among the nation’s best when it comes to creating holiday magic with lights, according to Frommer’s. The travel publication recently released a list of the USA’s most spectacular winter light displays and included Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, Mass., and Holidays at the Newport Mansions in Newport, R.I.
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!
You're invited to a virtual fall fair hosted by the largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts!(Photo by Miriam Alonso) (MASSACHUSETTS) Just in time for the holidays! 4GoodVibes, whose Kingston location prides itself in being the"largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts," has announced they're hosting a virtual fall craft fair!
Fall River holiday lights display hit twice by vandals
A holiday lights display in Fall River was vandalized twice this week shortly after it was put up, according to event organizers.
Comments / 0