Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Tis the season to get warm and coasty! Visit Corpus Christi unveils new marketing, merch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Because nothing says "Merry Tex-Mas" quite like putting a palm tree decoration on your Christmas tree. America Segura and Stephen Guerra from Visit Corpus Christi joined us live to announce their new marketing slogan and give a sneak peek of their new line of holiday gear, clothes and decorations.
'Holly-Days at the Gardens' brings flora, fauna and fun-a to South Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You will get a sentimental feeling when you head over to the Botanical Gardens this December!. Dr. Michael Womack joined us live to discuss what special events the South Texas Botanical Gardens has in store for the next four weeks, the most notable being the 18-foot-tall Christmas tree made out of repurposed plastic bottles.
Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway. This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.
Nueces County Precinct 5 Constable holding toy drive for kids in need this holiday season
ROBSTOWN, Texas — The holiday season is upon us and there are several families in our area communities that may need some help giving gifts to their children. Nueces County Precinct 5 Constable Oscar Mendoza and his staff are holding a toy drive for less fortunate children in Robstown.
'Santa comes in a sleigh, and he wears black and gray.' Calaveras Motorcycle Club to host toy drive at Portland Walmart
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once again, the men in black and gray are asking you to help make sure every kid in need gets a visit from the man in red this Christmas. Calavera Americano, president of the Sinton Chapter of the Calaveras Motorcycle Club, joined Barbi Leo's daughter Bella to announce their Christmas Toy Drive that will take place on Dec. 3 and 4 at the Portland Walmart parking lot.
31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast returns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast kicked off today in Kingsville. The festival gave the community a chance to experience rancher life with delicious food, live music and even a cooking demonstration along with much more. The food as always was a hit, it...
Hungry for culture? Museum of Asian Cultures to host 'Thanksgiving Celebration'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weekend after Thanksgiving is known for feasting on leftover turkey meals and Black Friday deals, but one museum is hoping you'll also be hungry for culture. Richard Hafemeister of the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures joined us live to dish out the details...
Local businesses invite public for big-time holiday shopping at 'Shop Small Crawl' event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Let's face it: most of us turn into shopaholics over the holidays. Why not turn that power into a force for good by supporting local small businesses at the "Shop Small Crawl?" "Shop Small Crawl" founder Nikki Riojas joined us live to make "small" talk...
'Reindeer Run 5k' dashes, dances, prances for children in need
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rudolph's not the only one that will be run-running this December. HOT Z95 Program Director Gino Flores joined us live to give us the rundown for the 11th Annual "Reindeer Run 5k" at Brewster Street Ice House on Dec. 10. The 5k run, as well as the kids' 1k run, will benefit Bikes for Kids, a charity that provides bicycles for children in need.
City of Corpus Christi offers Limited Utility Assistance Program for seniors, veterans and disabled
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the temperatures in the Coastal Bend decrease, the city of Corpus Christi is now offering a Limited Utility Assistance Program for residents who may be most vulnerable or in need of financial help with their utility bill. The Energy Information Administration is predicting the...
A Corpus Christi Christmas: A holiday event guide for the Coastal Bend
There is a full schedule of holiday events in Corpus Christi in the coming weeks. The weather is cooler, the neighborhoods are slowly being lit up with sparkling lights and there are several popular events in store for the community for the holiday season!. Lighting of the H-E-B Tree Nov....
Cooking up cowboy-style: King Ranch prepares for visitors for the 31st annual Ranch Hand Breakfast
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Back for the 31st time, King Ranch invites the Coastal Bend for an authentic, cowboy-style breakfast. Visitors can expect eggs, beans, tortillas, cowboy-coffee, biscuits 'n gravy and much more on their plates. Tickets for the event are $8 for those four years and older, under that age is free.
travelawaits.com
12 Experiences You’ll Love In This Quaint Texas Island Town
The small Gulf Coast town of Port Aransas, Texas is truly a hidden gem. Located on Mustang Island near the bustling city of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas is known for its delicious seafood, beautiful beaches, and most of all, its laid-back, friendly vibe. Port Aransas has a way of making you feel at home while offering numerous fun and unique experiences to enjoy.
Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway returns for in-person distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry will be giving away thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys on Saturday, November 19 as part of the annual Turkey Giveaway. The free public giveaway with have four pick-up locations in the Coastal Bend. The main pickup location returns to...
Power outage for residents on the island throughout weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are working a hazard call on the 11700 block of the JFK Causeway westbound. Corpus Christi Police Department shared on their social media page saying, "AEP is working hard to restore any outages; but we are being told that power in the area may be affected through the duration of the weekend."
Where to get your free Thanksgiving fix in the Coastal Bend
Looking for some grub on or before Thanksgiving? Need a turkey for the holiday? Check out some the places you can get your holiday fix for free.
koxe.com
Sharon Kay Chesser, 63, of Corpus Christi
Sharon Kay Chesser, 63, of Corpus Christi, left this life Monday November 14, 2022. Heartland Funeral Home of Comanche has been entrusted to provide funeral arrangements for her. The family will greet friends at 10 a.m. until 12 noon Monday the 21st of November, 2022. Her life will be celebrated...
Local farmer expects business to bloom in cold temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Alice farmer said he faced new obstacles this fall; however, he's looking forward to more cooler days to help his business thrive. A farmer from Alice spoke with 3NEWS and said he's looking forward to seeing his crops thrive again. "That's grasshopper damage right there" If it can be grown it can be eaten and not just by humans.
City accepting 'Operation Heat Help' applications
The City of Corpus Christi has opened applications for "Operation Heat Help," to help some residents in the are with rising heat costs as temperatures get colder in the Coastal Bend.
Salvation Army purchases over $10k worth of toys for children this Christmas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday night at a local Walmart, The Salvation Army and Leadership class 51 teamed up to purchase $10,000 worth of Christmas gifts for children in need. Shoppers could see the massive pile-up of toys for kids of all ages. Salvation Army Chairman Polly Harris said...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 2