Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway. This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

'Santa comes in a sleigh, and he wears black and gray.' Calaveras Motorcycle Club to host toy drive at Portland Walmart

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once again, the men in black and gray are asking you to help make sure every kid in need gets a visit from the man in red this Christmas. Calavera Americano, president of the Sinton Chapter of the Calaveras Motorcycle Club, joined Barbi Leo's daughter Bella to announce their Christmas Toy Drive that will take place on Dec. 3 and 4 at the Portland Walmart parking lot.
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast kicked off today in Kingsville. The festival gave the community a chance to experience rancher life with delicious food, live music and even a cooking demonstration along with much more. The food as always was a hit, it...
KINGSVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

'Reindeer Run 5k' dashes, dances, prances for children in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rudolph's not the only one that will be run-running this December. HOT Z95 Program Director Gino Flores joined us live to give us the rundown for the 11th Annual "Reindeer Run 5k" at Brewster Street Ice House on Dec. 10. The 5k run, as well as the kids' 1k run, will benefit Bikes for Kids, a charity that provides bicycles for children in need.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
travelawaits.com

12 Experiences You’ll Love In This Quaint Texas Island Town

The small Gulf Coast town of Port Aransas, Texas is truly a hidden gem. Located on Mustang Island near the bustling city of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas is known for its delicious seafood, beautiful beaches, and most of all, its laid-back, friendly vibe. Port Aransas has a way of making you feel at home while offering numerous fun and unique experiences to enjoy.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Power outage for residents on the island throughout weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are working a hazard call on the 11700 block of the JFK Causeway westbound. Corpus Christi Police Department shared on their social media page saying, "AEP is working hard to restore any outages; but we are being told that power in the area may be affected through the duration of the weekend."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
koxe.com

Sharon Kay Chesser, 63, of Corpus Christi

Sharon Kay Chesser, 63, of Corpus Christi, left this life Monday November 14, 2022. Heartland Funeral Home of Comanche has been entrusted to provide funeral arrangements for her. The family will greet friends at 10 a.m. until 12 noon Monday the 21st of November, 2022. Her life will be celebrated...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Local farmer expects business to bloom in cold temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Alice farmer said he faced new obstacles this fall; however, he's looking forward to more cooler days to help his business thrive. A farmer from Alice spoke with 3NEWS and said he's looking forward to seeing his crops thrive again. "That's grasshopper damage right there" If it can be grown it can be eaten and not just by humans.
ALICE, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

