Dustin Bumgarner
4d ago
Glad he is being held accountable, but it's hard to be happy knowing that the life lost cannot be brought back.
Cedar Rapids man convicted in beating assault
(Cedar Rapids, IA) A Cedar Rapids man convicted in July after the beating of an older couple has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. Thirty-three-year-old Brandon Lee was accused of posing as a police officer, beating and attacking an older Coggon couple, then stealing 50 thousand dollars from their safe back on January 9th. A Linn County jury found Lee guilty of two counts each of first-degree robbery and willful injury, along with one count each of first-degree theft and impersonating a public official. Lee must serve a minimum of 30 years before being eligible for parole.
Waterloo man arrested, facing weapons violation charges, child endangerment
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man was arrested and faces multiple charges including assault, harassment, child endangerment and multiple firearm-related charges after an incident on Saturday. Police said it happened in the 300 block of Vermont Street just before 9 p.m. Police said the victim had been in an...
CF Man Allegedly Hit Dog Repeatedly With Shovel
A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after allegedly hitting a dog with a shovel around a dozen times last winter, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. A warrant was issued for 19 year old Ayden McDaniel-Jensen back on February 24th after his girlfriend’s neighbor heard a dog yelp and a thumping sound before looking up to allegedly see McDaniel-Jensen hit the dog with a shovel around 12 times. McDaniel-Jensen remained at large until Wednesday when he was involved in a disturbance in the same location as the alleged dog abuse happened. He ran from police but was captured. He has been charged with Animal Neglect, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, and Interference. McDaniel-Jensen was familiar with police after being arrested in December for harassing employees at the Kwik Star on Nordic Drive on December 26th and is also awaiting trial for being found with a gun, marijuana, and a scale during a traffic stop last August.
Man Guilty of Cedar Rapids Shooting’s Chilling Response To Verdict
Dimione Walker of Coralville has been convicted of first-degree murder. His response to his conviction might make chills go down your spine. Seven months ago, Walker was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at a Cedar Rapids night club. As we previously reported, on April 10th violence broke out at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge. Three people were killed and nine injured as a result of the incident, reports confirm.
Transient accused of intentionally starting fire inside Coralville residence
A transient faces charges that he intentionally started a fire inside a Coralville residence. 36-year-old Jose Parsons was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 5:00 Sunday night after he was caught allegedly shoplifting from the Coralville Walmart. Parsons was wanted by Coralville police after a May 7th incident at a house on 20th Avenue Place. Officers were called to the residence after a caller reported that Parsons had set a fire and fled on foot. The caller said the fire was already out.
Lesson not learned: For second month in a row, North Liberty man arrested on felony meth charges after driving on barred license
Driving with meth in the car is risky, but the risk is even greater when you’re driving on a barred license. That’s lesson a North Liberty man apparently failed to learn on Sunday after he was arrested on felony charges under those same circumstances after a similar incident last month.
Coralville man convicted in Taboo nightclub shooting case
A Linn County jury reached a quick verdict in the case of a Coralville man charged with murder in a shooting last spring at a downtown Cedar Rapids nightclub. The jury took less than 90 minutes on Wednesday to convict 28-year-old Dimione Walker of 1st Degree Murder. He faces life in prison without parole. Sentencing is set for December 16th.
Swisher man accused of driving woman’s head into concrete during assault near Lake MacBride
A Swisher man faces charges that he drove a woman’s head into a concrete road multiple times during an attack north of Lake MacBride late Friday night. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Ely Road and 120th Street just after 11:45pm. Investigators allege that 24-year-old Weston Christner of Swisher View Drive SW threw a woman onto the middle of the roadway, then continued to slam her head into the concrete by holding onto and pulling her hair.
Two injured in Waterloo shooting
Trial for teen suspect in teacher’s death set in Scott County
The trial of a 17-year-old Fairfield teenager accused of killing a teacher is set to start May 15, 2023, in Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, according to court documents. Jeremy Goodale’s jury trial is set to begin at 8:45 a.m., court records say. The court granted Goodale’s request to for a change of venue because of publicity surrounding the case, “so pervasive as to make a trial in Jefferson County unfair,” according to court records.
Man convicted in killing of Chris Bagley now sentenced for attack of inmate
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men convicted for his involvement in the killing of Chris Bagley in 2018 has been sentenced after attacking another inmate. Johnny Church, who changed his name from Drew Blahnik, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021. He will now get another 10 years for Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury and Tampering with a Witness or Juror.
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
10-year-old killed in Onslow house fire
Man involved in courthouse damage in 2020, police allege
A 22-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he was involved in breaking courthouse windows during a protest in 2020. Coby Lamonte faces felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of participating in a riot; and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, court records say.
Man Shot at Apartment Complex
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The shooting victim’s name was not released but it was an adult male. He received treatment for an injury not thought to be life threatening. Police found a bullet hole in the hallway of a complex in the 200 block of Baltimore Street. A glass window to the front door also shattered. No arrests have been reported to this point.
Washington County man accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy at Iowa City substance abuse diversion facility
Allegedly attacking a sheriff’s deputy at an Iowa City substance abuse diversion facility has led to the arrest of a Washington County man. Iowa City Police were called to the Guildelink Center on Southgate Avenue just before 6:15 Thursday night for a subject fighting with a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy. Witnesses say 56-year-old Gary Showman of Washington had been brought to the facility for evaluation after a domestic incident in Ainsworth. Showman reportedly became aggressive and agitated with staff during the intake process, at one point allegedly elbowing the deputy in the face. As Iowa City Police were on their way to the scene, the deputy was able to take Showman into custody after a brief struggle.
IC woman wanted for skipping OWI hearing arrested after crashing car into tree
An Iowa City woman wanted by police for allegedly skipping a court date on a drunk driving charge has been arrested after police say she crashed her car into a tree in another impaired driving incident. Iowa City Police were called to the intersection of Wayne Avenue and William Street...
One hospitalized in shooting in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle being vandalized may have led to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to police. Police said they were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of Baltimore Street for multiple reports of a fight that may have resulted in a shooting.
Xavier's Dave Gearhart has served as a statistician for 50 years
Cedar Rapids woman shares story after massage therapist finds cancer
