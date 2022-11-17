ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Online In 2022

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

There are a number of classic films we love to watch around the holiday season: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Home Alone, Elf, and, of course, A Charle Brown Thanksgiving. From the memorable opening to Chef Snoopy’s feast of toast, popcorn, pretzel sticks, and jelly beans, this joyful holiday special is as cozy as it gets. Charles M. Schulz’s beloved 1973 film used to air seasonally on ABC, but Snoopy, Lucy, and good ol’ Chuck have moved to Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso and Charlie Brown: We dare you name a more iconic duo.

Sadly, the special won’t be airing on TV this year, but you can still watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving online. Plus, you don’t even need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber to enjoy this festive holiday staple. How can you stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving online? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHERE TO WATCH A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING ONLINE:

We have some great news for Apple TV+ subscribers! A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is currently streaming on the platform. Available for $4.99/month, you can watch on the Apple TV app, smart TVs, AirPlay-enabled TVs with the Apple TV app, or you can stream online at tv.apple.com.

Not an Apple TV+ subscriber? No problem! You’ll be able to stream the special for free from November 23 through November 27 on Apple TV+.

IS A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING ON NETFLIX OR HULU?

Nope. Unfortunately, the beloved holiday classic isn’t streaming on Netflix or Hulu.

DOES APPLE TV+ OFFER A FREE TRIAL?

You bet. The service offers a seven-day free trial for new and eligible subscribers.

IS A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING ON PRIME VIDEO?

That’s a negative. Sadly, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving isn’t available to rent on Prime Video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVSAu_0jEpIeHt00

WILL A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING BE ON TV IN 2022?

Nope. Sadly, the special won’t be airing on TV this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

How To Watch 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' on TV and Online in 2022

With Christmas approaching sooner than we're ready to admit, it’s the perfect time to cozy up with some hot cocoa and enjoy classic holiday movies—and where better to start than with one of the most beloved Christmas TV specials ever made, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Airing every year since its release in 1964, Rudolph is apparently the longest-running holiday special in television history.
ETOnline.com

How to Watch The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Without Cable

Aside from stuffing our faces with turkey and catching up with friends and family, one of the things we're most looking forward to this Thanksgiving is the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. From Broadway performances to marching bands and the famous Radio City Rockettes, the annual celebration through the streets of New York City is back for the 96th year in a row on November 24, and airs on NBC from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Netflix’s Full 2022 Holiday Schedule Is Here

Over the past five years, Netflix has established itself as a memorable purveyor of Christmas movies, even spawning mini franchises like “A Christmas Prince” and “The Princess Switch.” This year, the streamer is bringing a festive touch to its offerings with a variety of holiday movies and films sprinkled throughout its November and December slates.
PennLive.com

How to watch the new Hallmark Channel Christmas movies this weekend (11/18-11/20)

Three new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas and one Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Miracles of Christmas will debut this weekend, Nov. 18-20. New “Countdown to Christmas” movies air at 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays on the Hallmark Channel. New “Miracles of Christmas” movies air at 10 p.m. Saturdays on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Favorite Tyler Hynes on Why It's an 'Exciting Time' to Be at the Network (Exclusive)

What happens when you put three grown men in charge of a baby? A lot of mishaps and comedy gold!. In Hallmark Channel's latest holiday movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby, network staples Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell team up to play brothers who unexpectedly find themselves babysitting a newborn over the Christmas holiday. What starts off as a trial-by-error experience for the trio, who all have distinct personalities and perspectives on life (one's a firefighter, another's a game coder and the third works with animals), becomes a journey of self-discovery and reconciliation as they rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the romantic and professional bonds that may have gone by the wayside. Margaret Colin plays their mother.
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Decider.com

Decider.com

48K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy