Where to Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Online In 2022

There are a number of classic films we love to watch around the holiday season: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Home Alone, Elf, and, of course, A Charle Brown Thanksgiving. From the memorable opening to Chef Snoopy’s feast of toast, popcorn, pretzel sticks, and jelly beans, this joyful holiday special is as cozy as it gets. Charles M. Schulz’s beloved 1973 film used to air seasonally on ABC, but Snoopy, Lucy, and good ol’ Chuck have moved to Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso and Charlie Brown: We dare you name a more iconic duo.

Sadly, the special won’t be airing on TV this year, but you can still watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving online. Plus, you don’t even need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber to enjoy this festive holiday staple. How can you stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving online? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHERE TO WATCH A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING ONLINE:

We have some great news for Apple TV+ subscribers! A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is currently streaming on the platform. Available for $4.99/month, you can watch on the Apple TV app, smart TVs, AirPlay-enabled TVs with the Apple TV app, or you can stream online at tv.apple.com.

Not an Apple TV+ subscriber? No problem! You’ll be able to stream the special for free from November 23 through November 27 on Apple TV+.

IS A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING ON NETFLIX OR HULU?

Nope. Unfortunately, the beloved holiday classic isn’t streaming on Netflix or Hulu.

DOES APPLE TV+ OFFER A FREE TRIAL?

You bet. The service offers a seven-day free trial for new and eligible subscribers.

IS A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING ON PRIME VIDEO?

That’s a negative. Sadly, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving isn’t available to rent on Prime Video.

WILL A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING BE ON TV IN 2022?

Nope. Sadly, the special won’t be airing on TV this year.