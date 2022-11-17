Ticketmaster Announces Cancellation of Public Sale for Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tickets

If you are like most Taylor Swift fans who were waiting for tomorrow’s public sale date since you were unable to get verified fans tickets, we have bad news.

Ticketmaster announced the public sale scheduled for tomorrow is cancelled less than 24 hours before it was to begin.

In a tweet, they stated, “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”

Earlier today, Ticketmaster shared an explanation regarding what happened with the Taylor Swift on sale. Here are some highlights:

Over 3.5 million people pre-registered for Taylor’s Verified Fan, which is the largest registration in history.

Historically, around 40% of invited fans actually show up and buy tickets, and most purchase an average of 3 tickets. So working with the artist team, around 1.5 million people were invited to participate in the on sale for all 52 show dates, including the 47 sold by Ticketmaster. The remaining 2 million Verified Fans were put on the waiting list.

Historically, working with Verified Fan invite codes has worked as we’ve been able to manage the volume coming into the site to shop for tickets. However, this time the staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests – 4x our previous peak.

It usually takes us about an hour to sell through a stadium show, but we slowed down some sales and pushed back others to stabilize the systems. The trade off was longer wait times in queue for some fans.

Over 2 million tickets were sold for Taylor’s shows on Nov. 15 – the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day.

Every ticket was sold to a buyer with a Verified Fan code.

90% fewer tickets are currently posted for resale on secondary markets than a typical on sale, which is exactly why the artist team wanted to use Verified Fan to sell their tickets. Ticketmaster is not currently reselling any Taylor tickets.

