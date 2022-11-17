ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

‘1899’ Ending Explained: What Was a Simulation, and What Wasn’t?

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

From Westworld to Twin Peaks, there are a lot of confusing shows on television. And then there’s the world of Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. The German creative duo were first introduced to stateside audiences thanks to Netflix’s Dark. Now they’re back with 1899, and the headaches are just starting.

Whereas Dark played with the concept of time travel and questioned whether time itself was linear or more of a flat circle, 1899 takes that brand of sci-fi philosophizing and applies it to simulations. What follows is the overseas voyage from hell. If you’ve finished 1899, chances are you need some help figuring out exactly what you just watched. On that front, we have your back.

Who Are Henry, Daniel, and Elliot in 1899?

Long story story? They’re all Maura’s (Emily Beecham) family. Henry (Anton Lesser) was the first character whose true identity was revealed. Roughly halfway through the season, Maura admitted that her father was Henry Singleton, the supposed owner of these ships and a man with a nasty human experimentation habit. That proved to be about half true, but we’ll get to that later. For now, let’s talk about Daniel and Elliot.

After spending most of Season 1 following Maura around the ship and secretly typing away on triangle-based devices, Daniel (Aneurin Barnard) revealed that he was Maura’s husband of 12 years. You know what that means. “The boy” was never just any ordinary kid. He was Maura and Daniel’s son, Elliot (Fflyn Edwards). And Elliot is arguably the biggest piece of this ocean-sized puzzle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46D46m_0jEpIKpT00
Photo: Netflix

Who Is “The Creator” in 1899?

Throughout 1899‘s first season, the most mysterious passengers repeatedly referred to someone as “the Creator.” Everyone on the Kerberos and the Prometheus were part of a simulation designed by said Creator. Maura was confident that this shadowy figure was her father, but she was wrong. In reality, the Creator was… drumroll, please… Maura.

Yeah, this is a Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar show, so some explaining is necessary. In what Daniel claimed was the real world — or at least the closest thing they can come to it — he, Maura, and Elliot were a happy little family of brilliant scientists. But when Elliot started dying, Maura used her vast intelligence for evil. Well, maybe not evil, but grief-induced desperation that inadvertently ruined lives. Using her research inspired by Plato’s Cave, she created this seaside simulation as a way she could spend more time with her beloved son. But somewhere between the first simulation and the 50th, her memories were erased. Henry was never holding his daughter and grandson hostage. Instead, he was trapped by Maura, the same as everyone else on the Kerberos.

What Happened to Eyk?

Poor, loyal Captain Eyk Larsen (Andreas Pietschmann). He survived his shipping company telling him to sink his vessel, a mutiny, watching dozens of his passengers commit suicide, and traveling through multiple panels, some of which were particularly traumatizing to him. Throughout all this madness, he stayed by Maura’s side. And that may have been his greatest mistake.

Toward the end of “The Key”, Eyk and Maura were cornered by Eyk’s first mate, Sebastian (Tino Mewes). As the audience, we knew that Sebastian was working with Henry all along, but of course Maura and Eyk didn’t know that. Sebastian flicked a switch on his mysterious controller, instantly killing Eyk. But don’t worry. Eyk will likely be back in the next simulation. On second thought, do worry because that’s horrifying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5lFf_0jEpIKpT00
Photo: Netflix

What Happened to the Rest of the Passengers?

After all of jumping into the ocean and various sea-based accidents, there were only eight members of the Kerberos left in Episode 8. Not-so-coincidentally, they all had letters. We have no idea what those are about, but we do know the fates of our remaining passengers.

Eyk, as we covered, died via weird triangle device, and we’ll get to Maura in a second. That left the pregnant and Danish Tove (Clara Rosager), the geisha-posing and Chinese Ying Li (Isabella Wei), Spanish fake priest Ramiro (José Pimentão), wealthy English socialite Virginia (Rosalie Craig), newly liberated member of the Parisian elite Clémence (Mathilde Ollivier), and Jérôme (Yann Gael), the French stowaway. We’re not trying to be extra thorough by reminding you where everyone is from. These differing nationalities are actually a huge deal because as these six remaining passengers dove into the horrifying depths of the Kerberos, they were nearly incapable of communicating with each other.

“The Key” repeatedly splits this group up into various pairs and shot them into new zones hidden on the ship. Naturally, each one of these areas was a waking nightmare. For example, Ling Yi escaped from the black shapes infecting the ship by fleeing to portal that opened into a desolate field. That’s where she found a container that sounded like it was hiding her dead mother, Yuk Je (Gabby Wong). But when Ling Yi opened the container, a man-like figure made of black sludge appeared. See? Horrifying.

Most of these surviving passengers were haunted by ghosts of their loved ones. But at the end, they all ended up in the same place: staring down the end of this simulation. As they held hands and watched the fiery vortex of their own perception burn, Maura had her own journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibazp_0jEpIKpT00
Photo: Netflix

How Did 1899 End for Maura?

About halfway through “The Key”, Henry dropped a truth bomb. No matter what happens in any simulation, Maura always chose to keep Elliot alive, and Daniel always chose Maura. That’s important.

After Eyk was killed, Sebastian took Maura to see Henry. Once there, he explained to her everything we already know: This warped simulation was entirely her doing, and Henry was determined to put an end to it. He drugged her yet again, one of the beginning stages in restarting this simulation. But instead of waking up on the ship, Maura instead woke up in the same field near the same grave she had traveled to several times before.

Daniel eventually found her in the bunker where he had been hiding Elliot. That’s when he explained what happened. The simulation allows users to reprogram objects. Knowing that, he reprogrammed the syringe Henry injected into Maura’s neck so that she travelled to this bunker instead of back to the ship. He also reprogrammed the master key, changing it from the black pyramid and key that’s in Henry’s possession to the colorful pyramid and wedding ring in Maura’s hands. Why did he do all of that? Because he knew that Maura was their best chance at breaking out of here. And in order to save them all, she will need to confront her brother.

You read that correctly. Maura isn’t the only manipulative scientist in the family. Her brother Ciaran, whom Maura has been searching for all along, also falls into this camp. Originally, Ciaran was trapped in Maura’s simulation just like everyone else. But he somehow found a way to take control of the entire operation. So while Maura may have created this hell, Ciaran has been running it.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

1899 ended with Maura waking up one last time. But instead of waking up on the ocean, she did so in space. She unplugged herself from her Matrix-like setup and found a note in the middle of the room that read “May your coffee kick in before reality does.” Sound familiar? That’s the same text that appeared in every book aboard the Kerberos, further proving this was all a simulation. Using the computer monitor underneath the note, Maura learned that the ship Prometheus was really Project Prometheus, and there are 1,423 passengers and 550 crew members currently hurdling through space. If that’s not trippy enough, check out the date. Yeah, we were never in 1899. Instead, we were 200 years in the future, specifically on October 19, 2099.

Season 1 ended with a message from Ciaran himself. Using the monitor, Maura’s brother wrote, “Hello sister. Welcome to reality.” Is this the real reality? Is there another simulation we don’t know about? Who is Maura really? And where the heck is this spaceship going? We have no idea, but we know for a fact that we want a Season 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘1899’ Episode 3 Recap: Vanishing Act

We’re on the third episode of 1899, and I have concerns. Not overwhelming concerns, not dealbreakers, but still, concerns. For example, I’m not sure I need every episode to being with a nightmarish flashback to a different character’s traumatic backstory, which will be further explored with various visions and dreams and memories throughout the episode. This time around, it’s not Maura and her institutionalization at her father’s hands, nor is it the murder-suicide that claimed Eyk’s family — it’s Ling Yi remembering how she accidentally poisoned a prostitute friend of her and her prostitute mother to death while trying to knock her out in order to steal her place on the voyage to England and thence to America.
Decider.com

Is Netflix’s ‘1899’ Inspired By a True Story?

With the premiere of 1899, Netflix has introduced the world to one of the craziest series of the year. Within minutes of this tale of historical horror, a nice story about passengers traveling to America devolves into chaos. Of course, this show isn’t based on any true story. That’s always...
Decider.com

Was ‘1899’ on Netflix Plagiarized? Everything We Know

Netflix‘s 1899, one of the most original series of the year, is now facing accusations of plagiarism. Over the weekend, a Brazilian comic book artist claimed that the series stole from her work without crediting her. It’s a serious claim, especially since it seems like 1899 has become an early hit for Netflix and the world of comic is a competitive one. But is there any accuracy behind it?
Decider.com

Quentin Tarantino Confirms Next Movie Will Be Last, Says He Feels “Out of Touch”

Quentin Tarantino — one of the most widely celebrated modern directors — might just have confirmed his retirement from filmmaking. The renowned creator sat down with Chris Wallace on Sunday’s (Nov. 20) episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? to talk about his future plans, where he hinted his movie-making days might be ending sooner than we expected.
Decider.com

What is ‘It’s a Sin’? All About ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Christmas Bakers

So who exactly were those people crashing the tent in this year’s The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Christmas episode on Netflix? Many hardcore British TV nerds will have had no issue recognizing the stars of 2021’s UK hit It’s a Sin, but what if you don’t leave Netflix too often? Would you know Olly Alexander from his music career or from his lead role in HBO Max‘s It’s a Sin? Would you even know what It’s a Sin was?!? Why were the stars of It’s a Sin invited to participate in The Great British Baking Show: Holidays anyway??
Decider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Fuming Over “Misleading” Bible Clue

For the second time this week, Jeopardy! is finding itself in hot water — first with a “tasteless” clue referring to Brian Laundrie’s suicide on Celebrity Jeopardy!, and now with a prompt in the quiz show’s Tournament of Champions that many fans are claiming is incorrect. The biblical flub came during the Final Jeopardy! round of Wednesday night’s (Nov. 16) episode, which featured contestants Amy Schneider, Andrew He and Sam Buttrey. Host Ken Jennings read, “Paul’s letter to them is the New Testament epistle with the most Old Testament quotations.” Jennings deemed Schneider’s response, “Who are the Hebrews,” as correct. Meanwhile, Buttrey, who answered...
Decider.com

What Is ‘1899’s Original Language? Breaking Down the Coolest Element of Netflix’s International Thriller

When you think of the most ambitious shows of the year, 1899 should be at the top of that list. Not only is this sea-faring series a triumph of visual effects and wild twists, but it’s also impressive on a multi-cultural level. That’s because few other shows embrace as many languages and cultures as this one, mixing them all into a concoction that only amplifies this series’ central mystery.
Decider.com

What Is the Prometheus in ‘1899’?

Netflix has officially taken to the sea with its latest series, 1899. Half ocean-based adventure, half twisting mystery, this new series from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar makes Westworld seem reasonable. It’s because of these unending questions that we need to talk about one of the biggest elephants onboard: What exactly is the Prometheus? And what does it mean for this twisting thriller? Spoilers ahead.  What Is the Prometheus in 1899? Though this drama starts aboard the Kerberos, there’s another vessel that’s equally important. At the beginning of 1899, the Kerberos is supposed to travel from London to New York City. That voyage is...
Decider.com

‘1899’ Episode 6 Recap: A History of Violence

1899 has been trafficking in tragic backstories since the start. Maura’s institutionalization. The arson murder-suicide of Eyk’s family. Jérôme being betrayed and framed by his friend Lucien. Ling Yi accidentally killing a friend in order to sell herself into non-consensual sex work. The homophobia from which Krester, Ángel, and Ramiro are all fleeing in their own ways. All of these are compelling stories to one degree or another, even if a few feel more like stories than glimpses into reality.
Decider.com

‘1899’ Episode 4 Recap: Lost at Sea

Okay, I get it now: 1899 is Lost. It’s just Lost! I mean, it’s Lost with no jokes and no heart-tugging Michael Giacchino score, which is to say that tonally it’s way, way different — different enough, I think, to insulate it from rip-off charges. But: trapped in the middle of the ocean because something went wrong with the vehicle you were using to cross it. A motley crew of passengers fleeing their troubled pasts. Secret connections between them. Mechanically induced teleportation. Mysterious strangers. Mysterious symbols. Maybe an eccentric gazillionaire behind it all. A boy with special powers. (Remember, that...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘DOTA Dragon’s Blood Book 3’ on Netflix, a Fulfilling Continuation of a Video Game Fantasy

The world of >Dota 2 can be complicated, especially if you’ve never spent any time in the game itself. Valve and Studio Mir sought to untangle some of the more complicated parts of the narrative with Dota: Dragon’s Blood, and for the most part, succeeded with Book 1. Book 2 was a bit more of a confusing approach to storytelling, but now that Book 3 has arrived, it seems Studio Mir is working to correct the mistakes of the past.
Decider.com

‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Confirmed By HBO, Will Be Set In Yet Another Exotic Location

It’s official: The White Lotus is returning for a third season! After breaking records at HBO, Mike White‘s anthology series has been renewed. The beloved series debuted to critic and fan approval in July 2021, with its first season receiving 20 Emmy Award nominations and taking home ten, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second season (dubbed a “resounding triumph” by Decider’s Megan O’Keefe) is on track to follow in its footsteps.
Decider.com

‘Rick and Morty’s Rick-Plush.Biz Doesn’t Work and That’s the Point

Rick and Morty is no stranger to two-part episodes. But it isn’t often that a series releases its second half two and a half years after Part 1. That’s basically what Rick and Morty has done with “Full Meta Jackrick”, the sister episode to Season 4’s “Never Ricking Morty.” And just like with Story-Train.com, the non-functional Rick-Plush.biz is the entire joke as well as an insightful deep dive into where Rick and Morty is after six seasons.
Decider.com

Where Was ‘The Wonder’ Filmed? Top Filming Locations

It’s been a big year for Florence Pugh. From Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling to her most recent role in the Netflix period drama The Wonder, the actress is making waves and establishing herself firmly as a fan favorite. Based on the 2016 novel of the same...
BGR.com

Wolverine fans will love this leaked Deadpool 3 working title

Ryan Reynolds revealed the Deadpool 3 release date in the best way possible. He posted a clip on social media to announce the sequel and drop the film’s most prominent spoiler: Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will be in the new movie. We’ve been dying for the Merc with a Mouth...
Decider.com

New Movies On Demand: ‘Tár,’ ‘Moonage Daydream,’ + More

Tár, which features Cate Blanchett in a role as an orchestra conductor whose virtuosity is only overshadowed by her steely focus, is the actress’s latest awards’ season contender, and it’s one of the many new movies on VOD that are premiering this week. Musical geniuses seem to be a theme among this week’s picks: David Bowie gets the documentary treatment in the film Moonage Daydream, which details the late musician’s artistic process by combining his music with lush and honestly, kinda trippy visuals. And then there’s Smile, a psychological thriller starring Sosie Bacon (one degree from Kevin, she’s his daughter) as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Decider.com

Decider.com

48K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy