Buchanan, MI

WGNtv.com

Weather to remain relatively quiet across Great Lakes as weekend approaches

Mid to late November is often a period of unsettled, stormy weather featuring high winds, snow, and wild temperature swings, especially across the Great Lakes region. This will not be the case in 2022. In contrast to the recent highly amplified jet stream pattern that brought Fall’s coldest temps, and heavy snow to areas downwind of the lakes, a less dynamic flow pattern is forecast to persist into the upcoming weekend. Models have become focused in developing a storm system over southern Plains Friday night into Saturday. This system is currently projected to track NE through the Ohio Valley Saturday night and Sunday spreading rain northward into central Illinois and much of Indiana. Some of this precipitation may reach into Chicago Saturday night, but significant rain totals are likely to stay south of the metro area. Across our area the most noticeable impact from this weekend’s storm is expected to be brisk north winds that are to lock in Saturday night and persist much of Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
95.3 MNC

What a railroad strike might mean for Indiana

Indiana makes cars and grows food and requires trains for both of those endeavors and for many others. That’s why a possible railroad strike could affect Indiana and force you to pay more. “With inflation, at abnormally high levels, and a few months ago at historic levels, and the...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Lake-effect snow slowing morning travel in St. Joseph, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass Counties

(Maci Tetrick/ABC 57 Meteorologist) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Michigan portion of our listening area through 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Heavy lake-effect snow was falling in those counties, as well as LaPorte County and the western portion of St. Joseph County early Friday morning, slowing travelers. Roads could be slick, even if they aren’t coated in a lot of snow, so give yourself lots of extra drive time.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s Favorite Comfort Food is a Delicious One

Who doesn’t love a good dose of comfort food? Seriously, sometimes, like after a breakup or during a winter snowstorm, comfort food is the perfect remedy. Michigan folk have a lot of great comfort food to enjoy, and as it turns out, one comforting food item is the most popular in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
WGNtv.com

Lake snow machines are in full operation

36-hour totals reported as of noon CST Friday—Snow isopleth interval 4” beginning at 2”. Radar imagery taken at 5:30 PM CST showing ongoing plume of intense lake-effect snow showers extending from central Lake Erie into western New York, just south of downtown Buffalo. Snow totals at some locations had already reached 3 feet as of midday Friday. This lake snow event is forecast to continue into Sunday with storm totals possibly exceeding 5 feet in spots. A state of emergency has been declared in parts of western New York and stretches of I-90 have been closed.
BUFFALO, NY
cbs4indy.com

Warming just in time for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS – A freezing cold weekend in Indiana brings us our first lows in the teens of the season. But a warm up is on the way!. Bands of snow entered the state Saturday afternoon. With gusty winds and steady flurries, prepare for low temperatures to drop into the teens once again tonight.
INDIANA STATE
WWMT

Lake effect snow blankets some parts of West Michigan, dusts others

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Many residents woke up to a fresh coating of lake effect snow. This on the immediate heels of more than a foot of hyperlocal, lake effect snow in Berrien county Wednesday, Nov. 15-16, 2022. Buchanan 13.1 inches. Niles 11.3 inches. Sumnerville 9.0 inches. Berrien Springs 8.5...
KALAMAZOO, MI

