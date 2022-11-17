Read full article on original website
Morning 4: Local 4 meteorologist shares official outlook for 2022-2023 Michigan winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations. The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and...
WGNtv.com
Weather to remain relatively quiet across Great Lakes as weekend approaches
Mid to late November is often a period of unsettled, stormy weather featuring high winds, snow, and wild temperature swings, especially across the Great Lakes region. This will not be the case in 2022. In contrast to the recent highly amplified jet stream pattern that brought Fall’s coldest temps, and heavy snow to areas downwind of the lakes, a less dynamic flow pattern is forecast to persist into the upcoming weekend. Models have become focused in developing a storm system over southern Plains Friday night into Saturday. This system is currently projected to track NE through the Ohio Valley Saturday night and Sunday spreading rain northward into central Illinois and much of Indiana. Some of this precipitation may reach into Chicago Saturday night, but significant rain totals are likely to stay south of the metro area. Across our area the most noticeable impact from this weekend’s storm is expected to be brisk north winds that are to lock in Saturday night and persist much of Sunday.
Chicago to Detroit Saturday? There’s a safer route and a very dangerous route
Heavy lake effect snow is going to continue Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning. There is definitely a best choice for routes to drive to and from Chicago to Detroit. Here’s the route. The fastest route from Detroit to Chicago is usually I-94. This will be a very dangerous...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
whtc.com
Record breaking snowfall totals recorded for weekend as West Michigan digs out
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — If it seems like West Michigan got quite a bit of snow over the weekend, it did. Forecasters across the state say the snowfall broke single-day high records for both Thursday, November 17 and Saturday, November 19. The Grand Rapids National Weather Service measured...
Can my gas be shut off during winter in Illinois?
(WTVO) — It is getting colder out in Illinois, and people are probably relying on their service providers to keep them warm during the winter months. However, what if a resident cannot make their payment on time? Will their heat be shut off in the dead of winter? Residents can rest easy, however, as it […]
95.3 MNC
What a railroad strike might mean for Indiana
Indiana makes cars and grows food and requires trains for both of those endeavors and for many others. That’s why a possible railroad strike could affect Indiana and force you to pay more. “With inflation, at abnormally high levels, and a few months ago at historic levels, and the...
2 reasons why Lower Michigan can’t get Buffalo-sized six foot snows
There are two basic reasons why Lower Michigan will probably never record six feet of snow in one lake-effect snow event. The amount of lake-effect snow is produced by a combination of two things. First, we need to have a large contrast in temperature from the lake water surface temperature...
Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
95.3 MNC
Lake-effect snow slowing morning travel in St. Joseph, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass Counties
(Maci Tetrick/ABC 57 Meteorologist) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Michigan portion of our listening area through 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Heavy lake-effect snow was falling in those counties, as well as LaPorte County and the western portion of St. Joseph County early Friday morning, slowing travelers. Roads could be slick, even if they aren’t coated in a lot of snow, so give yourself lots of extra drive time.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Favorite Comfort Food is a Delicious One
Who doesn’t love a good dose of comfort food? Seriously, sometimes, like after a breakup or during a winter snowstorm, comfort food is the perfect remedy. Michigan folk have a lot of great comfort food to enjoy, and as it turns out, one comforting food item is the most popular in the state.
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
Chicago Weather: Snow-covered roads lead to crashes on area expressways
Bursts of snow created some problems on Chicago area expressways Friday morning.
Michigan hunting sales on the decline
It's part of a downward trend that has occurred during the last 20 years.
WGNtv.com
Lake snow machines are in full operation
36-hour totals reported as of noon CST Friday—Snow isopleth interval 4” beginning at 2”. Radar imagery taken at 5:30 PM CST showing ongoing plume of intense lake-effect snow showers extending from central Lake Erie into western New York, just south of downtown Buffalo. Snow totals at some locations had already reached 3 feet as of midday Friday. This lake snow event is forecast to continue into Sunday with storm totals possibly exceeding 5 feet in spots. A state of emergency has been declared in parts of western New York and stretches of I-90 have been closed.
cbs4indy.com
Warming just in time for Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS – A freezing cold weekend in Indiana brings us our first lows in the teens of the season. But a warm up is on the way!. Bands of snow entered the state Saturday afternoon. With gusty winds and steady flurries, prepare for low temperatures to drop into the teens once again tonight.
WWMT
Lake effect snow blankets some parts of West Michigan, dusts others
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Many residents woke up to a fresh coating of lake effect snow. This on the immediate heels of more than a foot of hyperlocal, lake effect snow in Berrien county Wednesday, Nov. 15-16, 2022. Buchanan 13.1 inches. Niles 11.3 inches. Sumnerville 9.0 inches. Berrien Springs 8.5...
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the...
