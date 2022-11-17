Flu cases are surging in the D.C. region, months ahead of the typical peak months. Influenza and influenza-like illnesses are seeing an unusually early surge in the D.C. region and across the U.S., charting an unpredictable course for the rest of the winter as RSV cases overwhelm pediatric hospitals, and a potential increase in COVID cases looms.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO