Metro Wants To Fix ‘Ghost Bus’ Issue, Clear Car-Filled Bus Lanes
Metro’s real-time arrival apps sometimes say a bus is arriving, but they never do. Riders call these “ghost buses.” This photo illustration depicts these buses that aren’t really there. Have you ever felt gaslighted by a Metro bus?. For about a dozen years, riders have used...
D.C. Region Sees Early Surge In Flu Cases, Worrying Some Experts About The Winter Ahead
Flu cases are surging in the D.C. region, months ahead of the typical peak months. Influenza and influenza-like illnesses are seeing an unusually early surge in the D.C. region and across the U.S., charting an unpredictable course for the rest of the winter as RSV cases overwhelm pediatric hospitals, and a potential increase in COVID cases looms.
Enrollment in D.C. Public Schools Is Back Up After Dipping During The Pandemic
D.C. officials announced on Monday that student enrollment in the District’s public school system — including at traditional public schools and charter schools — is the highest it’s been since 2007 when counting began. Enrollment at DCPS flatlined during the coronavirus pandemic, but preliminary data from...
