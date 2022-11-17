James Webb telescope spots galaxies near the dawn of time, thrilling scientists

Read full article on original website
NASA's Orion capsule buzzes the moon in a last step before humans revisit lunar orbit
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the far side and buzzing the lunar surface on its way to a record-breaking orbit with test dummies sitting in for astronauts. It's the first time a capsule has visited the moon since NASA's Apollo program...
The world generates so much data that new unit measurements were created to keep up
As ever more digital data is created and stored, the world needs more unit measurements to keep up with the ever-expanding numbers. To do so, the 27th General Conference on Weights and Measures on Friday introduced four new prefixes to the International System of Units, or metric system: ronna (27 zeroes after the first digit) and quetta (30 zeroes), which are now at the top of the measurement range, and ronto (27 zeroes after the decimal point) and quecto (30 zeroes), which are now at the bottom.
