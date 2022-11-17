2 crashes on US-52 shut down lanes near North Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two crashes on US-52 closed multiple lanes of the highway on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The first crash occurred on the northbound side of US-52 at Mile Marker 110, near Exit 110 for North Martin Luther King Jr Drive.

Traffic cam footage ( DriveNC.gov )

The closure began at 3:47 p.m. and maps currently show around five miles of congestion in the area.

The two right lanes of the highway are closed.

At around 4:06 p.m., another crash occurred on the southbound side of US-52.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 111, near Exit 111 for East 25th Street.

The left lane was closed for around 16 minutes before opening again.

There is no word as to what caused the crashes or the status of anyone involved at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.