Four States rank among most unhealthiest in U.S., new study finds
(KSNF/KODE) — The holiday season is officially here. It’s a time for festivity, relaxation and spending time with loved ones, but it’s also when many Americans “fall off the wagon” when it comes to their health. Whether it’s from the extra eating and drinking, spikes in stress, or accidents and exposure to germs during travel, […]
WKRN News 2
Tennessee GOP senator files bill to make COVID restrictions ban permanent law
Tennessee passed several temporary laws and ordinances banning COVID restrictions during the peak of the pandemic. Now, some of those measures might become permanent.
Phys.org
Voter suppression: How democracies around the world are using new rules to make it harder to vote
Attempts to stop voters getting to polling stations, increase waiting times to place a ballot or add restrictions on who can vote are becoming issues in democracies around the world. Techniques vary, but the intention is the same—to make voting more difficult. In the recent U.S. midterm elections, lines at...
Biden administration will give PG&E $1.1 billion to help keep California nuclear plant online
Originally Published: 21 NOV 22 16:18 ET By Stephanie Elam, CNN (CNN) -- Nuclear energy in California got a jolt of financial support from the Biden administration on Monday as the US Department of Energy awarded a $1.1 billion grant to Pacific Gas & Electric to help extend the life of its Diablo Canyon Power Plant on The post Biden administration will give PG&E $1.1 billion to help keep California nuclear plant online appeared first on KION546.
Phys.org
New data suggest most of the growth in the wage gap since 1980 comes from automation
When you use self-checkout machines in supermarkets and drugstores, you are probably not—with all due respect—doing a better job of bagging your purchases than checkout clerks once did. Automation just makes bagging less expensive for large retail chains. "If you introduce self-checkout kiosks, it's not going to change...
Phys.org
How to design clean energy subsidies that work—without wasting money on free riders
The planet is heating up as greenhouse gas emissions rise, contributing to extreme heat waves and once-unimaginable flooding. Yet despite the risks, countries' policies are not on track to keep global warming in check. The problem isn't a lack of technology. The International Energy Agency recently released a detailed analysis...
Phys.org
How a rare plant species could hinder a needed lithium mine
Skyrocketing demand for domestically sourced lithium to meet federal goals for zero-emission technologies has developers planning for the next great mining boon in the Silver State, but a rare wildflower may stymie one proposed project. The site of a proposed lithium mine in western Nevada's Silver Peak Range also happens...
Phys.org
Women are struggling to regain lost ground in the workforce after COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated social and economic inequalities between men and women in Canada. At the start of the pandemic, many women stopped looking for work. Data from Statistics Canada shows that by April 2020, 55 percent of women remained in the workforce, down from 61 percent in January 2020. As an RBC report pointed out, women's workforce participation hadn't been that low since the 1980s.
Phys.org
California's Mojave desert tortoises move toward extinction. Why saving them is so hard
Behind the fences surrounding this 40-square-mile outback of cactus and wiry creosote, the largest remaining population of Mojave desert tortoises was soaking up the morning sun and grazing on a mix of wild greens and flowers. But that didn't mean the armored beasts were easy to find in a tiny...
