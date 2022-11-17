ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Four States rank among most unhealthiest in U.S., new study finds

(KSNF/KODE) — The holiday season is officially here. It’s a time for festivity, relaxation and spending time with loved ones, but it’s also when many Americans “fall off the wagon” when it comes to their health. Whether it’s from the extra eating and drinking, spikes in stress, or accidents and exposure to germs during travel, […]
KENTUCKY STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Biden administration will give PG&E $1.1 billion to help keep California nuclear plant online

Originally Published: 21 NOV 22 16:18 ET By Stephanie Elam, CNN     (CNN) -- Nuclear energy in California got a jolt of financial support from the Biden administration on Monday as the US Department of Energy awarded a $1.1 billion grant to Pacific Gas & Electric to help extend the life of its Diablo Canyon Power Plant on The post Biden administration will give PG&E $1.1 billion to help keep California nuclear plant online appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

New data suggest most of the growth in the wage gap since 1980 comes from automation

When you use self-checkout machines in supermarkets and drugstores, you are probably not—with all due respect—doing a better job of bagging your purchases than checkout clerks once did. Automation just makes bagging less expensive for large retail chains. "If you introduce self-checkout kiosks, it's not going to change...
Phys.org

How to design clean energy subsidies that work—without wasting money on free riders

The planet is heating up as greenhouse gas emissions rise, contributing to extreme heat waves and once-unimaginable flooding. Yet despite the risks, countries' policies are not on track to keep global warming in check. The problem isn't a lack of technology. The International Energy Agency recently released a detailed analysis...
Phys.org

How a rare plant species could hinder a needed lithium mine

Skyrocketing demand for domestically sourced lithium to meet federal goals for zero-emission technologies has developers planning for the next great mining boon in the Silver State, but a rare wildflower may stymie one proposed project. The site of a proposed lithium mine in western Nevada's Silver Peak Range also happens...
NEVADA STATE
Phys.org

Women are struggling to regain lost ground in the workforce after COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated social and economic inequalities between men and women in Canada. At the start of the pandemic, many women stopped looking for work. Data from Statistics Canada shows that by April 2020, 55 percent of women remained in the workforce, down from 61 percent in January 2020. As an RBC report pointed out, women's workforce participation hadn't been that low since the 1980s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy