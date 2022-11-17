What’s known as the “House in the Woods” will take on a fairy tale look for a month of celebration beginning this Friday. The Waelderhaus in Kohler holds its 26th annual Gingerbread Festival from November 25th through December 30th from 1 until 5 daily, except opening at 10 a.m. on Saturdays. As one of its more popular events, the Waelderhaus staff is advising reservations be made for those who want to carefully view and vote upon the hand-crafted gingerbread houses, sculptures and original handiwork made by local schools and community groups, which are eligible for cash prizes. And at 2 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday guests will be treated to special holiday music presentations from area performers. Events at Waelderhaus are free to the public, and the schedule of guests includes:

