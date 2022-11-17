Read full article on original website
MADISON, Wis. – Established in 2015, the Greenville Greenbelt Agricultural Enterprise Area (AEA) was designated in response to growing residential and commercial development pressures from the nearby greater Fox Cities metropolitan area and the community’s continued commitment to protecting productive farmland. The AEA covers more than 6,100 acres in Outagamie County, spanning portions of the Village of Greenville. Its name is an ode to the village’s greenbelt, reinforcing local commitments to land preservation and long-term conservation.
Gingerbread Houses, Special Music to Spice Up the Holidays at Waelderhaus
What’s known as the “House in the Woods” will take on a fairy tale look for a month of celebration beginning this Friday. The Waelderhaus in Kohler holds its 26th annual Gingerbread Festival from November 25th through December 30th from 1 until 5 daily, except opening at 10 a.m. on Saturdays. As one of its more popular events, the Waelderhaus staff is advising reservations be made for those who want to carefully view and vote upon the hand-crafted gingerbread houses, sculptures and original handiwork made by local schools and community groups, which are eligible for cash prizes. And at 2 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday guests will be treated to special holiday music presentations from area performers. Events at Waelderhaus are free to the public, and the schedule of guests includes:
