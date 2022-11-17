Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Blair Oaks football advances to Class 2 semifinals; Boonville falls in quarterfinals
Blair Oaks continued its undefeated season with a 42-0 victory over Lift for Life Academy in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals Saturday at Cardinal Ritter High School in St. Louis. The Falcons (12-0) recorded their third shutout of the season and finished with their second-lowest scoring effort, the lowest coming...
lakeexpo.com
Thomas Bryan Kitson Sr. (July 30, 1941 - November 16, 2022)
Obituary of Thomas Bryan Kitson Sr. Thomas Bryan Kitson Sr., 81, of Camdenton, Missouri passed away at The Bluffs Retirement Home in Columbia, Missouri Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral of Camdenton, Missouri. Don't worry, boat happy!. FREE Boat Tows When You Break Down.
Ozark Sports Zone
Reeds Spring football advances to first state semifinal since 1980
Reeds Spring football is going to the state semifinals for the first time since 1980 thanks to a strong defensive showing in a 21-7 quarterfinal win over Boonville. “Forty-two years ago, the 1980 team made it to the semi-final, and they lost that game,” said head coach Andy McFarland. “There have been a lot of great Reeds Spring teams the past 42 years, especially in recent history, and they lost to some tough opponents. We are happy to take the banner forward and represent those guys that weren’t able to get to this point, even though they may have really deserved to be here.”
lakeexpo.com
Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach
Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
KYTV
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
KYTV
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures will start on Monday, November 21, and end on Wednesday, November 23. According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment...
lakeexpo.com
Michael Alan Reed (August 21, 1963 - November 12, 2022)
Michael Alan Reed (Mike) of Montreal, Missouri and Linn Creek, Missouri went home to be with the Lord, the evening of Saturday, November 12, 2022. Mike, son of Hank and Dorothy Reed of Linn Creek, Missouri, was born August 21, 1963, in Redwood City, California. He passed away at Windsor Estates Convulsant Hospital in Camdenton, Missouri surrounded by family and friends.
lakeexpo.com
David Charles Taylor (March 12, 1938 - November 19, 2022)
David Charles Taylor passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the age of 84. After several years of declining health, David died peacefully in his home in Osage Beach, Missouri. David was born in Denver, Colorado, on March 12, 1938. Up until his health began to decline, David, along...
KTLO
Gainesville woman injured when pickup truck overturns
A Gainesville woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-year-old Elizabeth Kinworthy was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kinworth was traveling on Missouri Route J. She was nearly three miles southeast...
Ozark Christmas parade closes roads
OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th. The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St. Roads closed during the […]
International Space Station viewable in Springfield until Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The International Space Station is the third-brightest object in the sky, and people in Springfield will get their chance to see it with the naked eye from tonight until Thanksgiving. The space station will look like a plane to the naked eye, but it will be faster, moving at around 600 mph, […]
houstonherald.com
Girl, 11, injured in U.S. 63 crash
An 11-year-old Cabool girl was injured Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident north of her hometown. Cpl. Travis Brown said southbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Matthew R. Cole, 35, of Cabool, was stopped to make a left turn onto Orchard Road from U.S. 63 when a southbound 2022 Toyota Corolla operated by Joshua D. Whipkey, 38, of Willow Springs, failed to notice and struck it in the rear.
KYTV
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
KYTV
Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsey, grandson of...
Missouri mystery: The indestructible Pensmore Castle
The person who owns the 72,000-square-foot Pensmore Castle wants it torn down and rebuilt.
lakeexpo.com
Donna (Engelmeyer) Kirkweg (September 30, 1963 - November 18, 2022)
Donna (Engelmeyer) Kirkweg, age 59, of Eldon, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Oak Tree Villa in Jefferson City. She was born in Tuscumbia on September 30, 1963, daughter of Bernard and Lucille (Luebbering) Engelmeyer. On September 17, 1993, in St. Anthony, Donna was united in marriage to Ronald “Ron” Kirkweg, who survives.
KYTV
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
Ozarks First.com
LIVE from Hy-Vee in Osage Beach – Part 2
Tom visited the Hy-Vee in Osage Beach today! Be in the know on their holiday meal packages and get more information at hyvee.com.
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
KYTV
Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Families around Springfield were able to get free Thanksgiving meals Saturday from James River Church and Embassy of Hope Springfield. At James River, more than 800 volunteers, across the four James River campuses, gave out 1,900 baskets, equating to around 19,000 meals. James River Church Executive...
